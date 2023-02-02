For 15 years, Michelle Skaarup has wanted to start her own gift shop and share her love of trinkets.
Her dream became a reality in November when she opened the Just Because Gift Shop at 54 W. Main St. in downtown Mesa.
She offers knickknacks and bric-a-brac for everyone, from locals looking for a fun gift to tourists looking to take a piece of Arizona home.
The small shop sits tucked away off Main Street in an alley behind Dickson’s Jewelers but Skaarup said the parking lot behind the shop makes draws plenty of customers.
“We really catch their eye as they’re walking by and they pop in and see us and they’re excited to see something new,” Skaarup said.
Much of Skaarup’s inspiration for this shop came from her own love for gift shops, especially one she visited in North Carolina.
“I can’t go by a gift shop and not go in,” Skaarup said. “It’s just a passion of mine. I just love trinkets and little cute things.”
But coming up with a name proved the hardest part and after running a list of names by her teenage daughter, Skaarup picked the simplest one with the most meaning.
“In the end, we’re a gift shop and we have something for everybody for every occasion – or just because,” Skaarup said. “I always think the best gifts are just because.”
Many of the items Skaarup sourced from trade shows as well as from her vendors and from her neighboring business, Dickson’s Jewelers.
Skaarup seems to have a natural business sense that may have developed from working in Dickson’s while she attended Westwood High School.
She purchased the jewelry store from her aunt and uncle and has owned it for the past 15 years.
In the 15 years of owning Dickson’s, Skaarup said many customers enjoyed her window décor so much and they asked if they could purchase them. After years of saying no, Skaarup has an answer for them.
“So now when they say ‘can I buy that?’ I say ‘absolutely, right back in the gift shop,” Skaarup explained.
Despite the economic woes some businesses have felt, Skaarup said people in Mesa have shown up to “support local” and gave her her best year in her time owning Dickson’s.
Skaarup said the new shop also brings a welcome sight to the downtown area that has become known for many secondhand stores.
“So, it is refreshing to bring something new to downtown so I’m really excited about that,” Skaarup said.
The holiday shopping season left Skaarup “quite surprised” – considering all the foot traffic she received especially for on Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday, when the gift shop generated over $1,000 in sales.
“It was a really good and I never in my mind thought we would do numbers like that in one day,” Skaarup said.
Though Skaarup just wanted to set a good example for her daughter, a freshman at Red Mountain High School, it appears operating a small business has become a family tradition.
Skaarup credits her daughter with “a big part” of helping to get the store ready including ripping up carpet and painting walls, along with helping in the business on Saturdays.
“I was trying to look forward to something and show her you can do anything,” Skaarup said. “If you have an idea, you can make it happen.”
Information: 480-590-0215.
