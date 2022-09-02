As summer wanes, East Valley boys – and girls – are preparing for a different kind of Friday Night Lights under the auspices of a Mesa couple who want to keep football fun.
Last September, Bob and Lynn Ferron started the AZ Premier Flag Football.
One year later, the “only independent NFL-approved” league is still going strong as the Ferrons rely on their focus on family and fun to attract and retain kids.
“We want to make sure that everyone’s having a good time and they come back,” Ferron said. “And that’s what’s happening.”
Ferron said the growing concerns over concussions has helped his league, and flag football in general, to gain tremendous popularity in the area.
He said AZ Premier has grown 25% between their spring and summer 2022 seasons, and 46% season-over-season. The league focuses on teaching kids the fundamentals of the game while still allowing kids to enjoy the sport.
“It’s about teaching them fundamentals in the game and getting them to enjoy it so that they want to play more,” Ferron said.
Some of the skills Ferron said they instill in kids can easily transition to playing in a more competitive tackle league.
Ferron said they teach these skills to all their divisions, emphasizing proper fundamentals without the risk of serious injury.
“You don’t have the physicality but we really can work on the same skills that help them get to the next level,” Ferron said.
Ferron said they started this league with a group of people from other flag football organizations and wanted to grow it among underserved youth in the community.
“We saw a hole in Mesa,” Ferron said. “And so, we put this group together that had skills to try to grow a program in Mesa.”
Now, they’ve grown it with the help of his family and others into a league that offers six age divisions including 6, 8, 10, 12, and 16 years and under, as well as an instruction division for kids 3-5.
Their most unique division is reserved for special needs kids.
“I love what Lynn and Bob have done,” said Gina Johnson. “They’ve created a very inclusive environment.”
Johnson founded the local nonprofit Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona that advocates for people with Down syndrome and supports families to provide the most fulfilling lives for their children.
Johnson’s nonprofit was inspired by her son David, now 38, who has Down Syndrome and participated in youth sports throughout his life.
She said she remembers watching her son play in a similar basketball league as a kid and remembers the pride he exuded when he played.
Johnson said she met the Ferrons when their son Brett was born and was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.
Johnson said she admires what AZ Premier has done especially for special needs kids that participate with them.
“The kids love it,” Johnson said. “And they come away feeling like ‘hey, I’m practically a football star.’”
But the most rewarding aspect comes from watching the parents enjoying their kids having fun and playing the sport,” she added.
“Half the fun of this is watching the parents watch the kids and cheer them on,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she’s realized that what the Ferrons started has brought so much goodness back into the world and made life so much better for those families that take part.
“That’s what Bob and Lynn are doing,” Ferron said. “They’re just creating an opportunity for kids to come and have a lot of fun, and I feel like they did really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.