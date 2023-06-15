Father’s Day celebration slated in Mesa

The Mesa-based Native American Fatherhood and Families Association and the East Valley Institute of Technology are teaming up for a special Father’s Day celebration.
The free Father’s Day Festival will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at EVIT’s Culinary Arts Banquet Hall, 1601 W. Main St., Mesa.
The event comports with the association’s mission “to strengthen, keep, and reunite families by responsibly involving fathers and mothers in the lives of their children, families, and communities to provide happy and safe families” and “support fathers and mothers in becoming models of healthy parenting everywhere.”
Thirty community agencies will provide information and the event will offer food trucks, contests, indoor games, door prizes for fathers and children, gardening classes, face painting, arts and crafts, baking kits, men’s health information, museum displays, storytelling and fun activities.
Agencies will present “great dad awards” to fathers involved in their programs.
Sponsors include First Things First, Catholic Charities, AZCEND and Healthy Start.
“NAFFA has always believed that fathers were the greatest untapped resource to help solve issues that many families and communities face,” an association spokeswoman said, noting it “promotes and teaches the Fatherhood Is Sacred program to thousands of fathers across the nation and now in Canada.”
Since 2002, association founder Albert Pooley has pushed to strengthen families by promoting responsible fatherhood and motherhood.
“NAFFA programs are different from other recovery models,” he said. “Our programs promote in three primary areas: self-worth, personal identity and a purpose-driven life. We focus on strengthening, reuniting, and keeping families together.”
The association also has programs titled Motherhood is Sacred, Linking Generations by Strengthening Relationships and Addressing Family Violence and Abuse. It also sponsors a suicide-prevention program.
Combined, the programs’ goal is to provide “a foundation to build strong families that are resilient to divorce, domestic/substance abuse, suicide and human trafficking,” the spokeswoman said.
“Strengthened relationships and an increased awareness of the sacred purposes of families have been the results,” she added.
Information: 480-833-5007 or nativeamericanfathers.org/narf.
