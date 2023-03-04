When the Cook family of Mesa heard about a new reality show, they looked at it as an opportunity to strengthen their bond.
So they jumped at the chance to be part of “Survivalists,” a reality show on Brigham Young University TV hosted by adventurer Colin O’Brady that pits two families against each other in a three-day trek across rugged terrain competing in outdoor challenges at remote parts of the world.
Families must use teamwork, communication and survival skills and along the way, they learn to heal, forgive and forge ahead.
Lane, Kathryn, Addison and Savannah Cook appeared on Season Three, Episode Two that premiered on Jan. 22.
Nearly a thousand families applied and the Cooks made the cut for the season’s final 20 groups of contestants.
They flew to Mexico and for four days and three nights, the Cooks embarked on a timed race through the Baja California desert, traversing deep sand and overcoming various challenges with only a 40-pound backpack full of their gear and each other.
On the second day, Addison Cook recalled the excitement she felt seeing a set of bicycles and thought they wouldn’t have to walk through deep sand anymore.
But sadly, they only turned a corner to their next challenge: a steep and unforgiving hill.
“It was so steep,” Addison said, whose families dubbed it “hell hill.”
Amid the anguish of Addison bawling her eyes out, Savannah cussing like a sailor and their dad dying for a break, Kathryn said the thrill of crossing the finish the line became their only motivator.
“It was really tough and it was hard, but we wanted to finish and do it,” Kathryn said.
The episode’s title, “Leap of Faith” came from the family’s third day when they trekked up a canyon and came upon a 50-foot waterfall with one simple challenge: if every member of the team jumped off the waterfall, they would take an hour off their overall course time and enjoy a warm, cooked dinner.
Temptation hit hard given the family subsisted for the last three days off beef jerky, granola bars and just-add-hot-water instant meals. Along with a competitive advantage, Kathryn said the family jumped at the opportunity, despite her terrifying fear of heights.
“I am not a jumper,” Kathryn said.
The girls of the family made the jump but without the family patriarch, who had to drop out of the contest due to medical reasons.
“He was just really experiencing a lot of pain and issues that made us kind of go really slow, which was really sad,” Kathryn said. “But we just we wanted to finish.”
Medical staff advised that if an emergency happened, the remote location of the waterfall would make rescue possible albeit very difficult. So, erring on the side of caution, Lane dropped out.
Unlike their friend, who appeared on the first season and won the $10,000 prize, the family did not.
But Kathryn said simply finishing the competition gave sense of accomplishment, especially for her daughters.
“It was really, really hard to see their dad's struggle,” Kathryn said. “That was really hard for them.”
Lane in March will mark eight years in remission from follicular non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a type of slow-growing blood cancer that affects white blood cells. For seven years, Lane battled through five different chemotherapy treatments.
Lane graduated with his master’s degree from Thunderbird International Management School and in 2000 started operating a U.S. company in Guadalajara, Mexico.
But the Westwood High alum wanted to start his own business and in January 2003 the couple moved to Mesa. Now, Lane owns Vision Makers International stone supplier with showrooms in Mesa, Scottsdale, and Bluffdale, Utah.
Although they didn’t win, Kathyrn said she went into this ordeal as a life lesson to teach her daughters that overcoming difficult situations gives confidence for future endeavors.
The lesson is not lost on Addison, who credits her success to her faith in God.
“He wouldn’t give me trials I can’t overcome that,” Addison said. “During the challenge, I thought I was not going to be able to do it, and it was so hard that I would doubt myself a lot, and doubt that we could even finish, but we finished.”
Kathryn also credited her husband as an “absolute trooper” for agreeing to try the experience even though he “really shouldn’t have been doing it.”
“So, I’m really thankful for that experience we had even though we didn’t win the money, it was worth the experience,” Kathryn said.
