With Spring Training in high gear, East Valley fans might also want to take in a history lesson on the Cactus League.
That’s why the Mesa Historical Museum has returned with its Play Ball exhibit that spotlights both Cactus League Hall of Fame members and the history of Spring Training in Arizona.
“The exhibit this year will focus on such Cactus League Hall of Famers as the late Vin Scully and Gaylord Perry,” said museum Executive Director Susan Ricci.
“We are also highlighting Giants owner Horace Stoneham and flamboyant Indians owner Bill Veeck and how they ended up leaving Florida to start the Cactus League in Arizona.
“Both of these gentlemen were important in breaking the color barrier in major league baseball,” she added.
The newest Cactus League inductees are Randy Johnson, Reggie Jackson, Rollie Fingers and Bob Feller.
Also on display is Diamondbacks organist Bobby Freeman’s World Series ring. “He is a huge supporter of our exhibit,” Ricci added.
The museum’s Cactus League exhibit changes annually changing, said Ricci, explaining “we re-do our Play Ball exhibit and feature new players, stories and photos.”
The exhibit takes museum-goers through decades of Spring Training history and the birth of the Cactus League – showcasing old uniforms, signed memorabilia, vintage video footage and other relics of the past that have survived decades mostly in private collections.
“There’s a strong presence of baseball here in Mesa because of spring training and we felt it was the right thing to do, to bring it back to the museum and back to Mesa,” said Ricci.
Launched in 2009, the Play Ball exhibit has been displayed at various venues with parts of the collection, including the Scottsdale Civic Center Library in 2017.
Now, the museum, at 2345 N Horne in Mesa, is the only venue with the collection, some of which the Cactus League has sponsored.
Museum board Chair Anita Peters last year explained the approach to each year’s exhibit is to create a “wow factor” for visitors eager to see “a fun part of Mesa’s history.”
Hundreds of pieces of Cactus League memorabilia can be viewed in a space that was once a storage room.
The exhibit weaves in storyboards that depict the early days of Arizona spring training at Rendezvous Park – a recreational site that housed some of the state’s first spring training games in Mesa – and other pivotal points of Arizona’s baseball tradition.
A mini dugout includes outpost memorabilia from the Cubs and the A’s.
Of course, the museum itself is a piece of an even older part of Mesa’s history as it occupies the historic Lehi Schoolhouse, which dates back to the 1880s.
And Play Ball is not the only exhibit await visitors.
One exhibit examines early entertainment in Mesa, which a collection of movie and theater memorabilia that captivated residents long before anyone ever heard of streaming.
Two other exhibits look at the city’s history as well as that of the families that founded Mesa and its historic Lehi neighborhood.
Artist Karen Kuykendall’s paintings, jewelry and papier-mache, which have been exhibited at both the Phoenix Art Museum and the Tucson Art Museum, also are part ofa permanent exhibit. Individual works will rotate in May.
Another exhibit celebrates the Onk Akimel O’odhan and Piipaash cultures and visitors also can check out a replica of an adobe schoolhouse built in the early 20th century.
Information: 2345 N. Horne, mesahistoricalmuseum.com, 480-835-2286.
