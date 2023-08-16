Exhibit a tribute to iconic Buckhorn Baths

It started with a pretty understandable notion when one owns a piece of desert and wound up producing one of Mesa’s – and Arizona’s – most recognizable icons.
Little did Alice and Ted Sliger realize when they decided in 1939 to dig a well for drinking water for their gas station-store that they’d strike a different kind of liquid gold on the land they had purchased three years earlier just east of the Mesa city line.
Instead of drinking water, the couple discovered thermal mineral springs that inspired them to build the Buckhorn Mineral Baths and Wildlife Museum.
The 102-degree mineral springs became the anchor for a full resort complex frequented by sports and entertainment celebrities.
Now, the Mesa Historical Museum is opening an exhibit that recounts the colorful past of both the Buckhorn Baths and its original owners with never-before-seen artifacts from the site’s glorious Old West past.
“It just seemed like it was the right time to showcase the Buckhorn,” museum Executive Director Susan Ricci said of the exhibit, which opens Saturday, Aug. 19, and runs through next July.
“In the three-and-a-half years I’ve been here, probably one of our most popular questions is ‘What’s happening with the Buckhorn?’” she continued. “So we thought, ‘Let’s just do an exhibit so we can talk about it.’”
There’s a lot to talk about – and to see – in the exhibit, especially now that the site at Main Street and Recker Road has been closed for nearly 25 years and is fenced off by the new owner, who plans to build an apartment complex surrounding it.
The site’s healing waters attracted celebrities, especially professional athletes and specifically professional baseball players.
“Arguably, the Buckhorn was a principal influence on enticing Major League Baseball to begin annual spring training in Mesa and the Valley,” Ricci said.
The Wildlife Museum’s 400 pieces of taxidermy – now the property of Arizona State University’s School of Life Sciences – also was a tourist magnet.
And there were dozens of quirky artifacts, such as furniture made largely of horns from bulls, that added to the site’s allure.
Ricci cited less palpable but equally important aspects of the Buckhorn, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been so revered by locals that voters had authorized the city to buy it, though the sale never materialized.
“A lot of people drive by there and they see it, and they want to know what’s happening to it because the property has degraded,” she said. “They had community barbecues – and people still remember those old community barbecues because it was part of spring training.”
“The Buckhorn has also gifted us with quite a lot of artifacts and so that was another reason to do the exhibit. We have all this great art furniture and a lot of baseball memorabilia and tons and tons of pictures,” Ricci said.
“We also have a lot of Alice’s old ledgers that she kept. She kept really detailed notes on all the different guests that came to the Buckhorn.”
The Mesa Preservation Foundation owns those binders “and those are going to be interesting to go through and look at Alice’s notes and see some of the baseball players who signed in an came through the Buckhorn,” Ricci said.
“It was so famous and people from all over the United States would come and stay.”
The thermal springs gave the Sligers a rags-to-riches life.
They constructed a bathhouse capable of accommodating up to 75 visitors daily, along with charming Pueblo Revival cottages for overnight guests. The site evolved into a complex of various amenities, including a café and dining room, beauty parlor, gift shop, gas station, post office, wildlife museum, another museum of Native American relics and an 18-hole golf course.
Ted Sliger died in 1984 and Alice continued to live at the Buckhorn, overseeing the business. In 1999 at age 90, she reluctantly closed the business because its day-to-day operation of the business she and Ted ran for 65 years had become too much for her. She died at age 103 in 2010.
The artifacts from that business are varied and numerous, ranging from custom-made furniture to specially made Western clothing to ornate saddles.
“We also inherited tons of home movies that Alice took,” Ricci said, explaining the reels had been stored for decades in an old refrigerator.
“So I got a grant to digitize all these movies and we put together a montage of video clips,” she said, noting some movies record the Sligers’ trip to Japan as the Giants’ guests.
“There’s some baseball footage from the game of the Tokyo Giants playing our Giants,” Ricci said. “There’s home movies of Alice and Ted dressed in kimonos and touring around Japan. We even have one of her cameras that we’re going to put on display.”
“One of my other favorite things is the actual massage table that came from the baths,” Ricci said. “Many, many baseball players who came here for spring training have laid on that table and gotten massages and we have tons of pictures of them posing in their towels on the scale getting weighed in.
“Horace Stoneman, who owned the Giants, he felt that that was the ideal place for his guys to lose a little excess winter weight. They exercised, could run around.”
Stoneman “really believed in the therapeutic benefits of the spa,” she added, “and those players came again and again, then ended up bringing their families.”
Visitors also can see other exhibits after inspecting the Buckhorn relics, including one on Spring Training as well as the Cactus League Hall of Fame, another featuring the mesmerizing art of the late Karen Kuykendall and exhibits on the history of Mesa’s founding families and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community exhibit that celebrates the Onk Akimel O’odham and Piipaash cultures.
If You Go...
Mesa Historical Museum
Where: 2345 N. Horne, Mesa.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Cost: From $4-$7
Info: 480-835-2286,
