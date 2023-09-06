EVIT radio staffers are finalists in awards competition

East Valley Institute of Technology staff and students who are part of the school’s Pulse Radio and radio/audio production program are finalists in 11 different categories at the 2022-2023 John Drury National High School Radio Awards.
Winners will be announced Nov. 4.
EVIT 2023 graduate Aiden Mohr was nominated three times, for Best Newscast, Best Sportscast and Broadcaster of the Year.
To be eligible for the Broadcaster of the Year award, students had to submit an entry in each of the news, sports and DJ/specialty music show categories.
Rebecca Freeman, another 2023 grad, was nominated in the Best Public Affairs Show category for her “Public Pulse” show that spotlighted the local non-profit group Amplify Voices. She is also a finalist for Broadcaster of the Year.
Two other 2023 grads, Alex Carlson and Bianca Grodecki, also are in the running for Broadcaster of the Year. Grodecki is also a finalist for Best Featured News Story, which looked at a key resignation at Google over AI.
And 2023 alum Gus Martinez was named as a finalist in the Best Promo category for his EVIT Expo promo.
Three current EVIT students were also nominated. The team of Adam Beadle and Jason Richey are finalists in the Best Sports Talk category, while Nick Shultz’s production about veterans and PTSD is up for Best Public Service Announcement.
88.7 FM/The Pulse was nominated in the Best Use of Social Media category for its fourth annual Senior Salute program on Instagram. The station’s website, 887thepulse.com, is a finalist for Best Website. In addition, radio/audio production instructor Dave Juday was nominated for Best Radio Station Advisor.
This is the fifth year that EVIT students have competed in the John Drury High School Radio Awards, a national competition presented by North Central College in Naperville, Illinois and WONC-FM.
In the previous four competitions, EVIT’s radio/audio production program has won 11 awards, including four in 2020-21 when 88.7 FM/The Pulse was named Best High School Radio Station in the nation.
