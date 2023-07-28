Eastmark High gets new prinicpal

As Queen Creek Unified School District begins the 2023-24 school year tomorrow, July 24, Eastmark High students will be meeting a new principal.
Jay Schnittger, former assistant principal at Queen Creek High, is assuming the Eastmark role, 15 years
Schnittger, who began his career 15 years ago as a social studies teacher, is a familiar face in several East Valley school districts, including Mesa Public Schools, where he was junior high social studies teacher from 2009-13 and athletic director at Mesa High from 2019-22.
Between 2013-2019, he was an honors world history teacher and International Baccalaureate senior essay advisor at Chandler High as well as assistant coach and varsity defensive coordinator for the school’s football team at a time it won two state titles.
He left MPS to become assistant principal at Queen Creek High last year.
“I am excited and honored to begin serving as your principal at Eastmark High School” Schnittger told the students and families of in a letter. “It is my responsibility to support, encourage and motivate staff and students as we look to pursue excellence in all that we do.”
Schnittger holds a masters in educational leadership from the American College of Education and a bachelor’s degree in history from Ohio State University.
Meanwhile, MPS, which won’t begin classes until Aug. 4, has announced meet the teacher and orientation sessions for junior and senior high students, especially new ones.
They are:
Carson Junior High
Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon; Open house:
Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin Junior High
Curriculum night: Aug. 2, 6-8 p.m.
Fremont Junior High
Falcon boot camp (new students only): July 27, 9 a.m.-noon (A-L); 1-4 p.m. (M-Z); Walk your schedule night: Aug. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Kino Junior High
7th grade transition: July 24
(Times not announced),
Open house: Aug. 1, 5-7 p.m.
Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies
New Knight orientation: July 27,
9-11 a.m., Meet the Teacher: July 31, 4:30-6 p.m.
Poston Junior High
Poston Prep (incoming 7th graders): July 24-25, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Rhodes Junior High
Transitions: July 24-25, 8 a.m.-noon; schedule pick up: July 24-25, 1
2:30-4:30 p.m.; Meet the Teacher:
Aug. 1, 4:30-6 p.m.
Shepherd Junior High
Schedule walk: Aug. 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m. (incoming students only)
Smith Junior High
Transition day: July 26, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Schedule, device and ID pickup: July 27, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Stapley Junior High
Meet Your Campus: July 31, 4-5:30 p.m.
Summit Academy 7-8
7th grade Transition Program:
July 24-25, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Mountaineer Days: July 27, 9 a.m.-noon
(7th gr., A-M); 1-3 p.m. (7th grade, N-Z);
July 28, 9 a.m.-noon (all 8th gr.)
Taylor Junior High
Transition day: , July 24, 8:30 a.m.-noon; Open campus: , Aug. 2, 10:15-11:30 a.m.
Dobson High
Open house/Meet the Teachers/Device pickup: Aug. 1, 5-8 p.m. (families welcome)
Mesa High
Freshmen orientation: Aug. 2,
9-11 a.m.
Mountain View High
Freshman orientation: Aug. 2,
9-11 a.m.
Red Mountain High
Freshman orientation: Aug. 1,
8 a.m.-noon (A-K), 12:30-3:30 p.m. (L-Z)
Skyline High
Coyote night/Meet the Teachers/
Campus tours: Aug. 1, 5-6:30 p.m.
Westwood High
IB Parent Information Night:
July 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; IB Freshmen Orientation: Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-noon; Meet the Teacher/Open House/Parent University: Aug. 2, 4-6 p.m.
East Valley Academy/Crossroads
Student orientation: July 26,
9 a.m.-noon
