It was around age 14 or so that Nathaniel Shaw realized the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t going to come knocking at his door to be their next point guard.
Luckily, he found a new passion on a different hardwood floor.
The Dobson High alumnus has returned to the Valley to choreograph a modern-day twist of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at The Phoenix Theatre Company, running through Jan. 1.
“This production is not exactly the fairy tale you remember,” said Michael Barnard, the show’s director and producing artistic director for the theatre.
Shaw has previously choreographed other productions at Phoenix Theatre including The Wizard of Oz, and hopes this production with Barnard can delight the inner child of everyone in the audience, from the young to young at heart.
“I hope that people in the Valley can put their worries down for a couple of hours and come together with family of all ages,” Shaw said.
“Under their leadership, it’s been remarkable to watch their growth in strength and capability, production value and quality,” Shaw said. “So it’s been a really exciting thing to watch and coming home to the valley because it does still feels like home to me, is really wonderful.
Shaw said Phoenix Theatre has expanded its programming into the development of new plays and musicals, even to the point now where they are beginning to transfer works developed in Phoenix to major markets like New York City.
Shaw seems a bit more adept at this career considering dance runs his blood.
Born in Menlo Park, California, to his modern dancers Cliff Keuter and Elina Mooney, Shaw said his parents were some of his biggest role models throughout his life.
A world-renowned choreographer in his prime, Keuter graced the cover of Dance Magazine in August 1979, the month Shaw was born, a fact Shaw has always loved.
Shaw described his mother Elina as “one of, if not, the most beautiful and capable modern dancers I’ve ever seen.”
Shaw moved to Mesa in 1988, when his parents joined the faculty at Arizona State University and spent more than 20 years teaching dance there.
Shaw soon stepped into his own at Rhodes Junior High School art program and became more dedicated with the years.
“So it was kind of in that transition from junior high to high school that I got much more serious about performing arts as a potential career,” Shaw said. “And began taking my dance training a little bit more seriously at that time.”
He said he soon “flourished” in performing arts at Dobson High, including singing choir and graduated from there in 1997.
“I feel like my mentorship in the Valley came from the wonderful programs in the Mesa Public Schools,” Shaw said.
He went on to earn a musical theater degree from the University of Northern Colorado, and almost immediately chased his big stage dreams to New York City in 2001.
Shaw spent 15 years on Broadway under the direction of some of the most notable names in dance including Paul Taylor and Steven Hoggett.
Shaw said he and his father are the only parent-child combination to dance for the Paul Taylor Dance Company, one of the most celebrated modern dance companies in the history of the art of modern dance.
Since 2016, Shaw has lived in Richmond, Virginia, with his wife Lisa Rumbauskas and two sons Benny and Caleb.
There, he’s the co-founder and artistic director of The New Theatre, a burgeoning theatre in Richmond, Virginia, that’s “committed to advancing both artform and industry,” and whose name was partially inspired by his father’s dance company in San Francisco, The New Dance Company.
Both Shaw’s parents passed away: his mother in 2017 and father in 2020.
“They loved each other incredibly deeply and they made beautiful, beautiful art that deeply moved so many artists and students that got to participate in it,” Shaw said. “And deeply moved so many audience members that got to witness it.”
Shaw said his parents allowed a freedom and encouragement for him and his brother to pursue their life as “one’s authentic self.”
Shaw said his father had a recurrent quote: if you’re going to do something, do it right.
“And by right, he didn’t mean correct,” Shaw said. “He meant with the fullness of self and a complete a meaningful and thorough work ethic and to its greatest completion that you can accomplish.”
Shaw said his mother had an innate curiosity about life and art, and the way art reflects life.
Less likely to offer advice and counsel to Shaw and his brother, he said this was quite the opposite of a neglectful quality and credits that with his mother’s commitment to helping her children shape their own path.
“She was very judicious about counseling in any way, because she felt so strongly about the individual, and about the individual having the ability to shape their own path,” Shaw said.
Now, Shaw sparingly teaches alongside his brother Matthew Keuter, a playwright, theatre director, and educator at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia.
While he and his family are happy in Richmond and has no immediate plans to return to the Valley, Shaw said he hopes to return to his “home away from home” more regularly and work with its “fantastic” local arts organizations.
“It would be wonderful to continue a working relationship with Phoenix Theatre,” Shaw said. “And develop a working relationship with other theatres in the Valley.”
If You Go...
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
When: Through Jan. 1. Show times vary.
When: The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix
Tickets:602-254-2151 or phoenixtheatre.com.
