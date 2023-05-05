An East Valley dental clinic has launched its annual Mother’s Day Dental Makeover Giveaway so some moms can have a brighter smile.
Risas Dental and Braces is offering free treatments to 13 moms in honor of “their dedication to family because mothers often put others’ needs ahead of their own.”
“Mothers give of themselves, selflessly every single day, often overlooking their own essential needs like dental care,” said Risas Dental CEO Jeff Adams.
“It is humbling to be able to give the gift of a smile to those who sacrifice so much for their children and their communities.”
People can nominate a mom by filling out the submission form on the Risas Dental and Braces website though noon May 5.
All nominees must be at least 18 and self-nominations are accepted. Winners will be notified by May 12.
A Risas dentist will recommend the best treatment option for each mom, including orthodontics if needed.
Last year, Risas received more than 800 nominations, including Breanna Terry of Queen Creek, a first responder in training who was grateful for the donated treatment because she had been putting it off due to tight finances.
“I haven’t been able to afford treatment and I told my husband about this giveaway, but I didn’t know he nominated me. I hated smiling. I just want to be able to smile again,” said Terry.
Jennifer Confer from Tempe was nominated by her daughter, who said her mom worked full time to support her children, even after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.
“Learning I won made my year. I had no idea my daughter was nominating me,” said Confer.
Risas Dental and Braces will also give away dental makeovers to moms in Tucson, Denver, San Antonio, and Las Vegas.
Information: risasdental.com/mothers-day.
Founded in Phoenix in 2011, Risas Dental and Braces makes dentistry accessible for all regardless of insurance status or financial situation.
With 27 locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas, it boasts of being one of the fastest-growing dental practices in the country.
Since its inception, Risas Dental and Braces has provided over $9 million in free dental care.
