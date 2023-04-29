For Sawyer Ganes, it all started under the Christmas tree one year when he was a kid.
“I was like 10 and I got this big Lego technic truck,” Ganes said of his still cherished present. “I’m looking at it right now. It has this switch on the side and on the top and you can change the crane and how it moves.
“It rotates and goes up and down. You can pick up logs and stuff. I think when I got that I got interested in how things work, like the mechanics. Oh, if I move that, this happens,” he said.
Eight years later, Sawyer, now a senior at ASU Prep Polytechnic High School, is captain of the Queen Creek-based Geared Up robotics team, which just brought home the VEX robotics national championship and will now compete for the international title beginning April 25 in Dallas.
Joining him is Crismon High freshman Abrianna Stone and Queen Creek High sophomore Jarett Poirier.
Despite the large number of competitors, Sawyer likes Geared Up’s chances, based largely on how well the team members work together.
“I would say there is chemistry between us,” he said. “Sometimes we argue. It’s always good to have arguments because there are different ideas, but at an event we know what needs to be done. Sometimes without even saying it, we will just automatically do it. We have known each other for a while.”
Since middle school to be exact.
Each of the team members came up through Newell Barney Junior High in Queen Creek, where they were molded by robotics coach John Poirier, who also created the Queen Creek Robotics Foundation.
The nonprofit gives a chance to participate in robotics events to students who otherwise might not have the opportunity.
Poirier, who also coaches Geared Up, said each team member brings unique qualities to form a powerful team.
“Teamwork. Coachability. Communication,” Poirier said of the trio, each of whom was captain of the Newel Barney team while attending school there.
Abrianna captained an all-girls team that went to the world championships last year and brings leadership abilities to the team despite being a freshman, Poirier said.
Sawyer said Abrianna is also the Geared Up’s “scout” who will go watch other teams and come up with ways to strategize against their competitors.
Jarett Poirier, John’s son, is among the best robot drivers in Arizona, and said, “I like being a part of this team because the relationships I make with people and the experiences.”
While robotics is incredibly complicated, watching a match between high school teams feels a lot like watching kids play a real-life version of a video game.
The task’s simplicity belies the difficulty and complexity of the design.
VEX robotics is played on a 12-foot by 12-foot foam mat on the floor enclosed by a shin-high border.
Four robots move around quickly inside what looks like a miniature boxing ring, bumping into each other as they vie for points.
Team members stand around the outside the ring and work strategically as the driver – in Geared Up’s case that’s Jarett – navigates a robot that’s about the size of a big model car with a remote control box the team has designed and built from assigned parts.
The mission is to pick up 60 4-inch discs with the robot and propel each one into two wire frisbee golf goals hanging in the opposite corners of the ring about a foot above the mat.
The matches are done in stages, each of which is worth a different number of points and there are penalties for breaking the strict rules.
Each team is given the same standard set of parts from VEX Robotics to create the robot. It consists of metal, gears, motors, screws, and sensors.
Once the parts are distributed, the team members’ creativity, curiosity, and experience take over.
“We take those parts and build a robot from scratch,” John Poirier said. “It’s unbelievable what these kids have to do. Not only building it, but you also have to code it.
Poirier said while the competitions are fun for the students, there is much more at stake in a VEX Robotics challenge than winning.
He said games like this are preparing science-minded youth for their future while at the same time giving them something challenging and fun to do.
“Once the purview of only high-minded, nerdy, and typically male engineering students, Poirier said STEM programs are much more approachable to younger students, including girls like Adrianna.
“If you give kids the ability and remove their parents from the equation, these kids can do amazing things,” he said. “It’s crazy to me to watch a mom or a grandfather or somebody hold a kid back when you’ve given them everything they need to succeed.
During this robotics season, Geared Up won 33 matches and lost just two.
Information: qcrf.org.
