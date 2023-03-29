Coopstock returns for another rockin’ event to support Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Mesa and Phoenix.
This year features performances by legendary rock ‘n’ roll icons such as KISS lead guitarist Tommy Thayer, Collective Soul lead singer Ed Roland and Cheap Trick lead singer Robin Zander, among others, at Las Sendas Golf Course Sunday, April 2.
It will be followed by the Alice Cooper’s Rock & Roll Golf Classic April 3, where a donor gets to play golf with musicians like Alice Cooper, Tommy Thayer and Ed Roland. That event has already sold out, as it does every year.
All proceeds benefit Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, a nonprofit that Scottsdale native Cooper built to provide free after-school music lessons to local teens.
“We are fulfilling a vision we’ve had for several years…to provide teens with a central place to learn, have fun, and explore their creativity in a supportive and safe environment,” Cooper said. “The Rock is the first of many teen centers in Arizona and, ultimately, around the country.”
For a quarter-century, Coopstock has drawn thousands and this year organizers expect more than 2,500 people to attend the event.
Tickets start at $69 for a festival ticket with lawn access seating and guests can bring their own chairs or blankets. More exclusive tickets include a collectible “Groovy Coopstock Chair” and premium seating or valet parking, table seat, dinner/drinks and perks.
Tommy Thayer has known Alice Cooper for many years through the “rock ‘n’ roll biz” and knows the invaluable service the teen centers provides for the community.
“I’m very familiar and I love what they do,” Thayer said. “And I know that I can help contribute and bring some music and a little golf as well.”
Thayer joined Kiss as lead guitarist in 2003 and has attended the local fundraiser in year’s past that starts with a dinner party, followed by a live auction of music memorabilia – including a couple of Thayer’s signature Les Paul guitars – and ends with a jam session.
Every year, some young teens that attend the Cooper’s centers get invited to support Thayer on stage during the jam session.
While their skills at such a young age impress Thayer, he said he finds the thrill as a fan himself when he gets to perform with the likes of other legendary artists such as The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder, and Robin Zander, lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Cheap Trick.
“A lot of them I grew up admiring myself, and so get to get the get on stage and play their music with them is something that is interesting to me,” Thayer said. “I get to play other people’s music and enjoy that, and again, it’s all for a great cause and to raise money for this foundation.”
Overall, Thayer describes the work taking place at Solid Rock stands as impressive and inspiring for local teens that “only helps them grow and go the right direction in life.”
“I don’t know what music is going to be like in the next 10-20 years,” Thayer said. “But whatever the popular music is, these are the kids that are going to take that into a new direction.
After the fundraiser, Thayer will hit the road to perform with Kiss’ End of the Road tour in South America, which started in 2019 but was put on hold due to the pandemic.
In October, the band returns to the US to wind down the tour and its 50-year journey as a band on Dec. 2 in New York City.
“It’s been a wild ride and I just sometimes have to pinch myself, because it’s hard to believe I’ve been able to be part of this and be a part of such an important group as Kiss through the years,” Thayer said.
In the meantime, Thayer invites everyone to come out for a fun night of music and memories and experience the remarkable concept that Alice and Cheryl Cooper have created.
“They know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re very good at it,” Thayer said. “It’s kind of groundbreaking, and I hope that more people do these kinds of things using this as an example.”
If You Go...
Coopstock 2023: Alice Cooper’s Fifth Annual Rock & Roll Fundraising Bash
When: 4-11 p.m. April 2
Where: Las Sendas Golf Club, 7555 East Eagle Crest Drive, Mesa.
Info: 602-522-9200, info@alicecoopersolidrock.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.