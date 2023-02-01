Growth continues for Generation Church in Mesa, called one of the nation’s 100 fastest-growing congregations.
On Jan. 15, Generation Church, at 1010 S. Ellsworth Road not only celebrated the grand opening of its $2 million remodel that doubled its capacity to 1,100 people, but also celebrated its ninth anniversary since Pastor Ryan Visconti and his father, Randy Visconti, founded it in 2014.
For six of the last seven years, Generation has made the list of America’s 100 fastest-growing congregations, according to Christian publication “Outreach Magazine.”
Despite the pandemic’s impact on many the places of worship, Generation’s Communications Director Carlos Sandoval said they’ve felt “fortunate and blessed” to see growth where others didn’t.
That comes partly from Generation Church’s culture. “I feel like our church is very welcoming, the moment you walk into the church you see a lot of smiling faces.” Sandoval said. “So, there’s like that culture where people feel welcomed, and they feel at home.”
The Mesa campus currently offers Sunday services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – the most of all three of its campuses. It also has campuses in Ahwatukee and Fountain Hills.
Prior to this expansion, Sandoval said the Mesa church averaged just under the auditorium capacity of 550 for each service, or about 1,500 per week.
Since a soft launch of the 32,000-square-foot building in December, Sandoval said they’ve seen around 750 people per service and are “seeing steady growth week over week.”
Sandoval said the growth has amazed the church leaders and that many people said they had been waiting for the expansion’s completion before they attended.
“We definitely saw a big growth just in the last couple weeks,” Sandoval said.
This growth is attributed to Pastor Visconti, whose parents, Randy and Dawn, had been the pastors of then-Celebration Church, founded in 1999.
Visconti served as an Army Cavalry captain in Iraq in 2010 and thought about a law career after his service until he felt a calling to follow in his father’s footsteps.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, Visconti went to New Liberty University, where he earned a master’s degree in theology and joined the Generation Church staff as an executive pastor in 2011.
After several years, Ryan and his dad discussed possible names for this new church and Randy suggested the name “Generation Church.”
“They didn’t realize how much the church would live up to that name, making a generational impact and demonstrating the power of a godly legacy,” according to their website. “Today, Generation Church’s ministry shows the power of the gospel to change lives from one generation to the next.”
In June 2017, Generation Church launched the South Mountain campus in Ahwatukee following a merger with New Life Church at 11832 South Warner Elliot Loop in Ahwatukee, which had been established by Ryan’s in-laws, Paul and Beth Lavino, in 1991.
After a merger with Fountain Hills Christian Center in 2017, Generation launched its most recent campus.
With more direct and bold preaching compared to other “motivational-type” churches, Sandoval said the church appeals to people’s desire to grow in their own faith and the new building helps them build that up.
“So, I think that’s where there’s a need at,” Sandoval said. “So, when they come in, they come out not just feeling good, but they feel that they’re growing in their faith and in their walk with God.”
Information: generation.church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.