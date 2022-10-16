The all-female barbershop chorus Simply A Cappella will “willkommen” guests to its third Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a German bratwurst meal and entertainment.
The dinner – which includes soft drinks, lemonade, ice tea, water and dessert – kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m. at the Apache Wells Navajo Room, 2233 N. 56th St., Mesa. Tickets are $15. Beer and wine will be available at additional cost.
Simply A Cappella performs in four-part harmony: bass, baritone, lead and tenor.
“We’re going to sing, probably, seven or eight songs,” said Jerri Ramey Atkinson with Simply A Cappella.
“It’s a variety. We sing something different with each concert. We’ll probably sing ‘Beer Barrel Polka’ and ‘All the Way’ arranged in barbershop harmonies. Those two they would certainly recognize. We just like to say we offer harmony, music, food, fun and friendship.”
Simply A Cappella rehearses at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Apache Wells’ Maricopa Room. Prospective members can show up, hear about the group and practice. Atkinson said they visit for about six weeks, learn one song and audition with one song.
Simply A Cappella is a chapter of the Sweet Adelines.
“We’re a competitive chorus and we’re doing extremely well. Simply A Cappella has about 25 members,” she said. “We’re not a big chorus; we’re small but mighty.”
Ramey is multitalented. She plays piano, an instrument she took up at age 8. Her mother taught her to play the instrument and inspired her.
“Music is a big part of my life and fun, fun,” she said. “I find it extremely rewarding. People just love music, no matter what kind. I think they like to be entertained. It’s stuck with me and that’s what I had done.”
Ramey was introduced to barbershop music through a former classmate during a 1980 class reunion.
“At one of my high school class reunions, I was singing a couple songs from school and one of these gals said, ‘Are you still singing anywhere? You were always in choirs.’”
The next week, Ramey went to rehearsal and the rest is history.
“The harmonies are just so beautiful, no matter what song you sing,” she said. “The harmony, you can’t really explain it. It’s so pretty. I started with that and just continued.”
Upon moving to the East Valley, Ramey joined Simply A Cappella. The group performs a variety of tunes, including “Orange Colored Sky,” “Mood Indigo” and an armed forces tribute. Choreography is included in performances.
“We tell the story of the song with our faces,” she said. “The performances are a lot of fun and people really enjoy it a lot.”
