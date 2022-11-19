Barro’s Pizza will host the 11th annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight benefiting St. Mary’s Food Bank on Dec. 6, donating all its proceeds from sales at its 46 locations across the Valley to help those in Arizona facing hard times during the holidays.
“This annual fundraiser, to help the hungry in our community, means so much to our family,” said co-owner Bruce Barro. “This time of year, it’s especially important to think about those that may be struggling so we encourage the whole community to come out and give back on this day .”
Last year, Barro’s Pizza raised more than $330,000 for St. Mary’s Food Bank and Barro’s is hoping to set a record, this year. Every dollar donated equates to seven meals, so last year’s donation provided 2,310,000 meals .
Over the last ten years, Barro’s has raised over $2.1 million, equaling more than 14.7 million meals. The Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight has become St. Mary’s largest cause-marketing effort of the year.
“Inflation is hitting Arizonans so hard, and families are turning to St. Mary’s for help in record numbers. The strain on the Food Bank is enormous,” St. Mary’s President and CEO Tom Kertis said.
The Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight is named after the matriarch of the Barro family, Doran Barro, who died in 2016.
Information: barrospizza.com
