With Valentine’s Day just a couple days away, a local group of singers expects to be busy delivering some harmony to special someones across the region.
Members of the East Valley Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus will deliver Singing Valentines throughout the East Valley.
The Mesa-based singers have been singing love songs since they organized in 1993.
Four tuxedo-dressed men visit homes, offices or restaurants to sing love songs from yesteryear – such as “Heart of My Heart”, “Let Me Call You Sweetheart, or “I Love You Truly.”
For a lesser price, people can order a video card and the quartet will sing at any time of day or night. These greetings have a customized card sent with a personal message delivered via a link using text or email.
Quartets will deliver the Singing Valentines on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
The price is $50 for a three-hour delivery window. In addition to singing the songs, the men hand the recipient a card with the sender’s message, a fresh red rose, and a box of chocolates. Video Cards are $20.
Terry Morrison, Singing Valentines program chairman, said that “customers make the most of the requests.”
“The loved ones who receive them move through every emotion – surprise, happiness, gratitude – and may even cry; but all of them say that it is the best Valentine’s Day gift they have ever received,” he said, adding:
“It’s like a command performance, up close and personal. “We spread joy through harmony.”
Barbershop harmony music is an American art form with a small-town flavor. The four-part harmony and ballads, some more than 100 years old, is music that brings back memories of the good old days.
The East Valley Harmonizers are a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, an international non-profit organization founded in 1938 with over 20,000 members.
To order a Valentine: ordersingingvalentine.com/Mesa.AZ.
For more information about the chorus and the upcoming spring show: evbarbershop.com.
