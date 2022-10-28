Mesa Community College Cultural Science Department professor Rod Golden and Education Studies Department instructor Dawn McGraw Wilkinson have been named Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award recipients for 2022.
“I am honored to be recognized by my colleagues for the work I’m doing at MCC,” said Golden, who has taught at the college for nearly 17 years. “As an educator, I have three philosophies: First, students must exercise their intelligence. Second, if you as an educator are motivated to teach, your students will be motivated to learn. Third, if you love education, it will love you back.”
Golden, whose research is primarily in deviant behavior, gender studies, human sexuality and racial and ethnic relations; teaches sociology, race and ethnic relations, gender studies, sports in society and African-American studies at MCC.
For the past four years, he has led a series of student groups dealing with topics such as anxiety, depression, stalking, cyberstalking and rape culture.
“I want to give individuals who have been through these situations an open platform where they can share their experiences,” said Golden, who teaches at both MCC campuses.
He is the coordinator of G.E.D. programs with emphasis on adults obtaining their high school diploma and a community liaison administering mental health services for former prisoners.
Wilkinson, who teaches and coordinates the early childhood education program, said, “Receiving an honor due to the work that I do with the students and my colleagues validates my passion and commitment to the program.”
An MCC adjunct faculty member for 11 years, she was selected partly for her work “providing learning opportunities to her early childhood colleagues enhancing their ability to embrace and effectively use technology during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the college said.
As a peer coach for all adjunct faculty in the program, Wilkinson led technology coaching sessions for students to assist them with course-related technology needs. She also Wilkinson works full-time at Central Arizona College directing the First Things First Professional REWARD$ grant program, a financial incentive for early childhood educators.
Over the past 25 years, Wilkinson has advocated for early childhood education. Her roles include being a preschool teacher, director, grant reviewer, Early Childhood Professional Development System specialist and the executive director of the Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children.
Wilkinson also led the Maricopa County Community College District’s early childhood education programs through the national accreditation process for the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
“The recognition of our adjunct faculty is so important,” said Tim Kaufman, MCC Business Department faculty in fashion design and merchandising, and a 2021 adjunct faculty awards winner who organized the awards selection process this year.
Honorable mentions include Patricia Avila, Reading Department; Jim Bley, Stacey Nordhues and Jennifer Robinson, Communication, Theatre & Film Arts; Bryce Bickham and Cameron Terrill, Music; Mike Brown, Life Science; Andrea Carl and Natasha Murdock, English; Chris Glover, Business; Sheba Jones and Jamie Tate, Allied Health; David Levy, Computer Information Services; Jennifer Moyer, Robert Ratliff and Henry Staggs, Applied Sciences & Technology; Darlene Pierce, Nursing; Amber Robins, Exercise Science; , Brandon Rodarte, Administration of Justice Studies; Jeremy Schmidt and Harmony Turley, Art; Anisia Whiting, Mathematics & Computer Science; and Matthew Wintz, Cultural Science.
