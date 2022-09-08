Back by popular demand, Zia Records has brought back its Zia DayZ sales for a second consecutive year.
From Friday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 11, Zia’s eight stores in the Valley, Las Vegas and Tucson will host deals ranging from 20% off of almost everything in-store and online, goodie bag giveaways, triple Zia Rewards Points, limited edition Zia merchandise and exclusive vinyl releases.
“There's a holiday for everything, it seems,” said Zia Records spokeswoman Mary Papenhausen. “We wanted to celebrate our staff and our amazing customers. So, it was the day to stop and recognize them and say, thank you for everything they have done and for supporting us over the last 42 years.”
As costs continue to rise across the country on everyday goods like gasoline and groceries, Papenhausen believes that customers will be elated by this one-day-only discount.
“Things are very expensive, so to be able to give a give back to our customers and kind of give them a break for a day and having people save money is important to us,” Papenhausen said.
Customers will have an opportunity to score some sweet Zia swag as Zia opened up a bracket on its social media platforms for customers to vote on their favorite shirts.
After seven rounds of voting, fans decided on a tee from 2005 that features a design of a devil draped in a black cloak with an old-school logo printed below that will be re-printed and sold at all locations.
Customers who purchase the tee will get more than they bargained for as Zia will give customers a free Zia super pack, which includes a tote bag, temporary tattoos and a sticker sheet that features sticker versions of the shirts that were nominated in the contest.
In addition to the re-printed t-shirt, the first 100 customers to purchase at each Zia Records location will receive a Zia Goodie Bag which could include a $50 gift card among other prizes.
After the shelves are depleted by offering 20% off store-wide on Friday and offering unique giveaways on Saturday, Zia is rounding out the weekend by offering customers triple points on all purchases and trade-ins which can eventually be redeemed for half off on items.
In addition to offering deals on merchandise all weekend long, Zia Records will also accept direct donations for the Arizona Humane Society and Papenhausen teased that fans could also have the opportunity to get their hands on a new exclusive vinyl as early as Saturday.
She also teased that two exclusive vinyl records will be announced for pre-orders that week.
No matter which day customers choose to visit, Papenhausen is most excited to see smiles on customers’ faces and relishes another opportunity to give back to Zia’s loyal customers.
“I just really love how good it makes people feel and I just love the feeling that everybody's excited,” she said. “To be able to be a business for 42 years and celebrate the people who made it happen, it’s always fun to be around people and get engaged.
Zia Records is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1302 S. Gilbert Road, Mesa. and 3201 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe Information: Ziarecords.com
