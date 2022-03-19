February 2020 probably wasn’t the best time to open any kind of business, much less a dance studio.
Two years later, Country Nomads at 835 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, not only lives but continues to expand its reach as military veterans Joel Bartlett and Gabriel Dubois – along with Kacee Crandall – teach country swing through what they call “a simple and easy format.
“The Fundamentals we teach are Frame, Connection, and Control (FCC),” they explain on their website. “FCC will not only allow you to dance safely, efficiently, and effectively but you will look stylish and smooth.
“With our progressive learning approach, you will always be learning something new and building on your skills from the ground up. Every lesson builds on top of each other until you reach your desired goal.”
The trio teach throughout the country as well as in their studio – hence their name “Country Nomads.”
“Dancing saved all of our lives in some way,” Crandall said.
They started teaching 20 private lessons a week in their living rooms.
Eventually, taking apart Crandall’s apartment living room and shoving the furniture into kitchen became too much for them – and her roommate.
In February 2020, the group went to look at a studio and by the end of the day had struck a deal with the previous tenant that cost $6,000 and their name on the lease, Dubois said.
Three weeks later, what they considered a dream deal turned to “heartbreaking and stressful” when they had to close due to the pandemic.
“There was no rent relief,” Crandall said. “There were bills that had to be paid.”
Their country music and nomad lifestyle evolved from their common background.
Dubois has split his nine years of service in Army Intelligence between active duty and Reserves, taking him to Alaska, North Carolina and Arizona.
He said he became interested in country swing the way any 21-year-old young man does: for a woman. His interest quickly grew as he wanted to learn more and make sense of the dance movements.
“I started learning different ways of doing these dance moves in a way that made sense, felt good and didn’t hurt,” he said.
Bartlett had some dance experience growing up, having taken ballet as a kid and some hip-hop as a teen.
His time working on a farm in rural Illinois – along with his four years as a Marine rifleman at Camp Pendleton, California – introduced him to country music and the lifestyle that accompanies his journey.
“Dancing saved my life,” Bartlett said “So, being able to pass that love on to other people is beyond amazing for me.”
Crandall grew up in a military family in Sierra Vista and considers herself “game-taught” from learning the small technical skills and abilities from the other two.
“My dance experience came strictly from being their follows,” she said. “I think I went from being a social dancer to a dancer when I met them, and then a professional dancer over the last four years for me.”
Now, they have the studio, the bills have gotten paid and they’re still doing what they love: teaching people how to become confident on the dance floor.
That’s what Dubois and Bartlett said brings them the biggest thrill – besides traveling across the country and meeting other people in the country-swing dance community.
“I’ve done so many different things in my life,” Bartlett said. “And this by far is beyond anything that I could ever ask or dream of, just simply having fun and being able to dance.”
Information: countrynomads.com
