The leading analyst of the Valley’s housing market says 2023 is starting to look like the year when the sellers market will return after a gloomy second half of 2022.
But the Cromford Report says it might take a while psychologically for both buyers and sellers to find much to be happy about.
“The trend is now moving in favor of sellers, having been favorable to buyers a month ago,” it said earlier this month. “So, although there is gloom and despondency almost everywhere, amid the murk there are clear signs of improvement.
“Because sentiment is so poor, there is psychological pressure to lower prices. However, there is no such downward pressure coming from the market. If all trading was done by unemotional computers, prices should be stabilizing right now.”
It also advised, “At this stage in the market cycle, where we are just emerging from despair, all positive signs will be greeted with generous amounts of cynicism. We recommend eliminating all emotions and just focusing on the numbers.”
In looking at market shifts in favor of sellers in the Valley, the Cromford Report said, “Fastest movers over the last month are Chandler, Avondale and Mesa” but warned, “Sun Lakes looks very weak with unusually low demand.”
Still, it’s hard to put on a happy face in light of some of the numbers the Cromford Report served up.
Compared to Jan. 1, 2022, it said, the opening bell for this year found that while listings were up 182%, those under contract were down 41.9% and monthly sales plummeted 44.6% – from 9,265 to 5,132. “We have very low volumes of closings because both buyers and sellers are discouraged,” Cromford Report explained.
“The numbers confirm that demand is very weak compared to normal for the time of year, and even weaker compared to the strong demand 12 months ago,” it continued. “However weak demand does not necessarily make a market crash. Excess supply is what really drives prices down hard. This is what we saw in 2006 through 2008. But in 2023 supply is low and getting lower. It is much higher than this time last year, when it was abnormally low, but it is still a long way below normal.”
It also saw little reason to worry about a 3.5% decline in the median price of homes – down to about $410,000 from $425,000 – because “sales prices are a trailing indicator and these moves reflect the balance in the market in November, when we experienced a clear advantage for buyers.”
“Leading indicators are looking more positive,” it said. “This probably stems from interest rates being less horrible than they were six weeks ago. Demand is starting to stabilize and even showing a few signs of a slow recovery. With new supply very weak, we are not witnessing a market crash. This is merely a correction, with prices now just a tad lower than a year ago.”
The big unknown is the Federal Reserve, it said.
“We are still dependent on the whims of the Federal Reserve. If they continue to push the Federal Funds Rate higher in an attempt to curb inflation, then mortgage rates could move higher too, putting a quick damper on any recovery in demand. However, if the 30-year fixed mortgage rate stays between 6% and 6.75%, then we should have confidence that the housing market can operate normally at this level.”
It said such market confidence will come from several months of interest rate stability and conceded, “This is by no means certain to happen, but it is possible.”
“Once the fear is removed,” it added, “we should see more signs of a recovery in demand and volumes will rise back towards a more normal level.”
The Cromford Report also said, “The gap between the re-sale and newly built numbers continues to grow. The new-home market is far more healthy than the re-sale market both in volume and in pricing.”
It also said that among the Valley’s 17 major home sub-markets, “Paradise Valley is improving for sellers at an astonishing pace, with supply dropping and demand rising. Not far behind are Avondale, Chandler and Mesa, all up more than 30% over the past month.” Phoenix was not far behind, rising 24% in favor of sellers.
That data helped explain the Cromford Report’s cautious optimism when it said, “Confidence could be making a comeback sooner than expected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.