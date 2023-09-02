Valley homebuyers facing bleak market

Homebuyers are facing an increasingly bleaker market in the Phoenix metro region but they shouldn’t expect a market crash that will bring down prices and boost the number of available homes, the leading analyst of the Valley’s housing market warns.
The Cromford Report in recent weeks has been hardly upbeat in its daily and monthly reports on price and inventory trends, warning earlier this month:
“Some badly informed observers still think there is a bubble popping situation ahead, but they completely misunderstand the situation. For prices to fall, we have to have an excess supply compared to demand.
“Even though demand is very weak, supply actually got 2.6% smaller over the last month. There is very low delinquency in residential real estate lending right now, so it takes a ridiculous leap of great imagination to believe that foreclosures are going to have any significant effect on supply in the foreseeable future.”
The Cromford Report’s observations were underscored last week when demographer Rick Brammer included some remarks in his presentation to the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board on enrollment trends in that district, the second largest in the state.
Brammer essentially echoed the same findings he provided in reports to the Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards earlier this year, telling all three not to expect any increase in families with school-age children because they are effectively shut out of the housing market in Ahwatukee and Chandler.
“The level of turnover in this district is very, very low, as is the … availability of affordable housing,” Brammer told the CUSD Board. “So those are going to continue to work against us.”
The Cromford Report said on Aug. 3 that the re-sale market “is plodding along slowly with poor demand and weak supply.
“There is little to get excited about unless you are in the new home construction business. At the time of writing the typical 30 year fixed mortgage rate is up to 7.20%, so affording to buy a home just got a little harder. Selling an existing home with a mortgage looks even less attractive, so new MLS listings are arriving in very low numbers, as they have done all year.”
Since that posting, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, said last week that kortgage rate increases driven by the Federal Reserve’s recent hike in interest rates are making the situation even more dire.
“Higher rates combined with higher house prices is just crushing affordability,” he told Realtor.com. “And that’s partly why we have almost no home sales.”
Using the 7.37% mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reported on Aug. 17, Realtor.com said that together with a 20% down payment, the monthly payment for a buyer looking for an average U.S. home has now doubled since before the pandemic, growing from about $1,200 in summer 2019 to $2,430 in July 2023.
“This situation casts a harsh spotlight on affordability, with market conditions challenging buyers to find hundreds or even thousands of dollars more each month to own a home,” it said.
The Cromford Report said that parts of the Valley market also are saturated with short-term rentals.
“So many owners joined the Airbnb party that there are sometimes far more short-term rental properties than there are people wanting to rent them,” it said, noting:.
“This means lower occupancy and price competition, making ownership of a short-term rental much less attractive than it was a couple of years ago. Over the last two years average occupancy is reported to have dropped from 60% to 56%. This is a negative trend but hardly of catastrophic proportions.”
The short-term rental market has soften enough that “some owners are considering converting to long-term rentals instead,” it said, explaining “the theoretical advantages are higher occupancy and greater peace of mind but the main disadvantage is a relatively low gross income compared with the owner’s original expectations.”
Yet, it said that the monthly rent for those places converted to long-term rentals is so high that “potential tenants for these is limited.”
“There is currently no great shortage of potential tenants at the affordable end below $2,000 a month,” it added. “However, if people can afford a rent over $4,000 a month, then they are usually of a mind to buy a home.”
“Settled families with children in school are unlikely to want a high-price rental unless they are in a secure high-paying job,” The Cromford Report said. “And in those circumstances, a mortgage should be easy to obtain.
“As a result we have already seen weakness in the rental rate per square foot for homes over $2,500 per month in Scottsdale. …We currently have 49.8% more active rental listings than we did 12 months ago. About 800 of them are in Scottsdale and their average asking rent is $4,380.
“This time last year there were only 517 with an average rent of $4,290. The average is going up because those with a higher rent are staying active longer, not because rents are increasing.”
The Cromford Report also offered little hope for any quick turnaround in inventory, which has been trending downward at an alarming pace.
“So far in the third quarter of 2023 we have seen 7,447 new listings,” it reported. “The equivalent number last year was 12,439 and in 2021, it was 11,712. We are down 40% from last year and down 36% from 2021.
“This annual drop in new supply is unprecedented and is having a far bigger impact on the market than the affordability issues caused by the high interest rates.”
As dismal as the residential market has been for re-sale homes, the office market is far worse, the Cromford Report added, calling it “severely challenged by declining demand.”
“The supply of office space exceeds supply by a clear margin and so asset values are dropping,” it said, calling the trend “a worldwide phenomenon” that is especially prominent in older buildings and those with “less-than-ideal locations.”
“The market conditions mean lenders are becoming increasingly reluctant to take them as security for loans and owners with the need to refinance in the next two years are going to have a hard time.”
Such conditions are prompting some cities in the nation and developers to consider converting office skyscrapers into apartment buildings, though there has yet to be significant movement in that direction.
