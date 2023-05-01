With the interior design of a luxury store, Best Dispensary maintains a classy appearance with orange walls, bright fluorescent lighting and shiny glass display cases.
Headquartered in Mesa, Best Dispensary owner and CEO Susan Hwang has waited 10 year for the surge that the cannabis industry in Arizona has seen in recent years that allowed her to expand the opulent 28,000-square-foot retail dispensary and add a VIP showroom and glass walls so customers can see her marijuana cultivation and manufacturing process – “like a high-end…brewery.”
Still, Hwang sees a stigma attached to marijuana.
“I do believe that stigma is there because of lack of knowledge and lack of information,” Hwang said. “So, that’s why we’re passionate about education and information.”
Born in South Korea and raised in Clarksville, Tennessee, Hwang studied at Arizona State University, where she received a bachelor of science in biochemistry and master of science in microbiology.
In 2010, voters approved Prop 203 to legalize the medical use of cannabis and Hwang said her “innate quality in entrepreneurship” led to the opening of her first dispensaries in Eloy and Yuma.
“I was very convinced about the cannabis industry because of the science and medical benefits behind it,” she said.
Since Arizona voters approved Proposition 207 in 2020 that made it legal for adults to possess, cultivate and use marijuana, Hwang has been addressing the stigma that she feels still remains.
Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona approached Hwang about sponsoring the “After Party” following their annual “Big Night Out: A Red Carpet Affair” gala in March.
Approximately 250 elected officials and community leaders schmoozed at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, giving Hwang a chance to help the community and address the science about cannabis.
“We’re very passionate about our community and giving back to the community. Children and education are our future,” Hwang said.
She believes customers “shouldn’t have to be penalized or be looked down upon or have to be embarrassed because of their uses and condition.”
This spring also marks Best Dispensary’s second season as an official sponsor with the Arizona Rattlers indoor football. Last year, for every home game at Footprint Center, approximately 20,000 Rattlers fans saw the bright-orange logo and name in the endzone, on the jumbotron and on t-shirts thrown into the stands.
“I think being more familiar with it would help people to understand it better,” Hwang said. “Therefore, it will naturally and indirectly break that stigma because they will form their own information based on the experience and knowledge we provide and show with our actions and results.”
Research around cannabis centers on its derivatives, most commonly Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD), and their interactions with the body’s endocannabinoid system – a part of the central nervous system primarily influencing and regulating functions such as eating, anxiety, learning and memory, reproduction, metabolism, growth and development, according to the National Institute of Health.
With 14 state licenses, Best Dispensary has created a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” business model all its own.
Unlike so-called “bud-tenders,” Best Dispensary employs “wellness advisors” to help customers understand the science behind the benefits of dozens of their branded products.
That model also applies to growing their employees’ careers in the industry.
For example, General Manager David Sabo started as a trimmer, an entry-level position trimming cannabis plants post-harvest.
The Marine Corp veteran said the experience and education he and his employees have helps Best better serve customers in deciphering the plethora of products saturating the recreational marijuana market with up to 400 different items for a given product.
“We want to slow the process down and find out what works best with the individual’s daily routine,” Sabo said.
“The best deal or most popular item on the market may not be the best suited for that specific individual.”
With various countries legalizing cannabis in the last decade and decriminalizing its use, a surge in demand has brought in competitors as fast as consumers.
The fact that marijuana is still illegal under federal law not only feeds the stigma around it but also brings a host of small but tedious economic struggles.
For example, dispensaries can’t get low-interest loans from banks or the Small Business Administration that could help with expansion. It also has hindered finding good employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans.
“Our taxable income is the entire gross revenue, except for the cost of goods sold,” Hwang said. “So, we’re pretty much paying taxes federally, almost 70 to 75% on our entire revenue.”
For now, Hwang said the company has enjoyed a great deal of success, especially from tourists, and is awaiting a chance to break onto international markets in countries like Mexico, Canada, South Korea and Thailand.
“We strive to break the stigma by providing elevated and elegant customer experience, but even be that Ambassador to other states and other countries,” Hwang said.
Info: bestdispensary.com
