Realtors group, ASU form mentoring partnership

The Arizona Association of Realtors and W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University have formed ASU/AAR Education Partnership for university juniors and seniors who are pursuing a minor in real estate or a Master of Real Estate Development.
The students learn more about the licensed real estate profession by increasing their professional skills while advancing their careers in the field.
Made up of classroom education and mentoring, the program has supported the professional development of students and provided them with knowledge, career advice, skills training, assistance and guidance.
The program launched last fall and is continuing in the coming school year. More information about it is at real-estate.wpcarey.asu.edu/programs.
“Mentorship is an important part of growth in the real estate field, and our Realtor professionals are dedicated to providing ASU students with the tools and experience for success,” said Michelle Lind, counsel for the Arizona Realtors.
Jihan Nawara, a biological sciences major, said the mentorship program caught her eye as an important career opportunity while pursuing her real estate and business minors.
“I was drawn to this opportunity because it was a chance to receive valuable one-on-one training and be in a place where I can interact with people who have an interest in the field just like I do,” Nawara said.
Her mentor, Chandler Realtor Craig Peck, said guiding the next generation of the industry has always been second nature and made his participation in the program an easy decision.
“Mentorship is near and dear to my heart, and it means so much to be a part of this and give back to the youth,” Peck said.
“To be in the business as long as I have, it is amazing to see these young individuals come into the field and be caring, dedicated and actively looking to educate themselves on real estate.”
A Realtor emeritus with more than 40 years of experience, Peck has previously taken part in the National Association of Realtors’ SPIRE program.
SPIRE helps individuals learn the fundamentals of the real estate industry and empowers consideration of real estate as a career path.
Similarly, the Arizona Realtors and ASU program also helps highlight the concept of real estate as a career and gives prospective Realtors a space to interact and grow their network as they discover the industry.
“Many students only know real estate as selling homes and think of it as an activity,” said Mark Stapp, a Fred E. Taylor professor of real estate at the Carey School along with Lind, created the program.
“This program emphasizes the fact it is a profession and viable career path for young people,” Stapp said. “It is also exposing segments of the population historically underserved, with knowledge about the profession. We strive to create diversity and bring in young people to the profession.”
Nawara, who hopes to one day become a lawyer, plans to work in real estate on the side and use the knowledge she gains about the profession to help her practice law.
“I was able to get insight on how to grow my background in real estate to be better prepared for a career in this field,” Nawara said. “As a participant, I have had the opportunity to network and meet so many people.”
Since meeting in September 2022, Peck has noticed Nawara and other program participants excel, thanks to the hands-on experience that Realtor mentors offer.
“I have seen so much growth in all the students. Students like Jihan are doing more than just listening, but participating alongside us mentors in the purchase, listing and contract processes. It’s truly great to see,” Peck said.
Nawara encourages students interested in pursuing real estate to take part in the program for not just professional guidance, but to learn the business of the real estate industry.
“The mentorship program simplified the process, and I would say to anyone who is on the edge of pursuing the profession or program that it doesn’t hurt to give it a try. I discovered the profession of real estate, and I was able to gain knowledge of the purchase process for buying a home someday or helping someone find theirs,” she said.
For Peck, real estate was a pleasant departure from what he studied previously and allowed him to develop important people and communication skills that are required for success in the industry.
“With my degree in civil engineering I was somewhat bored, but then I discovered real estate,” he said. “The profession requires a lot of creativity, patience and emotional intelligence for each unique client.
“This is what makes it all so exciting to me and is the reason why I have never been bored a day in this profession.”
With the inaugural year of the Arizona Realtors and ASU program coming to an end, Peck hopes to continue mentoring and inspiring the next generation of Realtors just like Nawara, so they can discover their passion and build on their skills in the real estate industry.
