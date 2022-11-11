A rash decision put Dr. Mike Nunez on an indirect path to dermatologist.
Nunez leads the third of Skin Care Specialists’ offices at 1810 S. Crismon Road, Mesa and he’s grateful to have made it “with just kind of a non-traditional path.”
Nunez was born and raised in the “rough part” of Chicago and was one of the first in his family to go to college, at Northern Illinois University.
It was Sept. 11 2001 during his sophomore year as a major in special education, when his world and his goals changed dramatically.
Like most Americans, Nunez remembers watching the World Trade Center in New York City collapse.
He felt compelled to act.
“I just felt like I had to do something,” Nunez said. “So, it was kind of kind of a spur of the moment.”
Within a few weeks, Nunez was enlisted in the Army Reserves and off to basic combat training.
Upon completing his training as a heavy wheel mechanic, Nunez had returned to school for only a semester when he received orders to deploy during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Nunez deployed for a year and quickly picked up right where he left off after he returned.
Although the school had changed the requirements for his degree, Nunez said he changed his major and entered the ROTC program because he just wanted to start working.
“I was going to have to pretty much start over,” Nunez said. “And so at that point, I just wanted to finish up and work, essentially.”
After completing his first bachelor’s degree in general studies in 2008, Nunez elected not to take an Army commission and officially left the service in 2009.
But rather than start working, he opted to study for a career in dermatology.
Nunez said having acne as a teenager contributed somewhat to his career choice.
And a colleague at a medical malpractice insurance company who have become his mentor encouraged him to go back to school.
“It wasn’t even that he necessarily had the experience of going through this process,” Nunez said. “But it was more of just him saying ‘oh, yeah, do it.”
Around 2010, Nunez started taking night classes at a community college and eventually earned a second bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois in biology.
Nunez attended the University of Illinois College of Medicine, then completed a medical internship at Indiana University and residency at Duke University.
One of the driving factors that pushed Nunez into the dermatology was that he was helping people deal with something that everyone can see.
“When you see it on your skin, it affects you every day,” Nunez said.
His time in medical school reminded of his time in high school when he suffered from acne so bad he had to eat lunch in the bathroom.
Recalling those difficult adolescent years solidified his decision as he studied medicine because “just thinking about how it affects you because it really affected me growing up.”
That also in part affects how he works with patients, mindful that he doesn’t know how a skin condition affects them.
“If I go in there and I think I know what they’re going through I think I know what they need, I’ve already failed,” Nunez said.
Nunez only moved to Arizona in August, but said he’s glad to work for a clinic like Skin Care Specialists.
He said he likes their focus on treating the patients, especially those with skin cancer.
“It should be without saying that’s how every place is,” Nunez said. “Unfortunately, it’s not always like that.”
Nunez said while most clinicians try to sell cosmetic products, he prefers to “meet the patient where the patient is at.”
He believes in presenting all a patient’s options, along with the pros and cons of each, but letting the patient drive the care “because at the end of the day, it’s them that we’re taking care of.”
Like any typical guy, Nunez said he doesn’t like to put a bunch of products on his skin, so he keeps his skin care routine simple.
“I’m just like the average guy,” Nunez said. “I don’t really like putting a bunch of stuff on myself.”
After he showers, Nunez said he uses a moisturizer with SPF 30 sun protection on his skin before he’s out the door.
Nunez recommends a mineral-based moisturizer product that contains zinc oxide or titanium oxide.
Whether you want to enter the medical field or another career, Nunez said it’s important to find a good mentorship for that long journey.
“It’s so important to have other people that [you] can look at and say, ‘okay, I can relate to that person, I think I can do that,’” Nunez said.
Skin Care Specialists
1810 South Crismon Road, Suite 191, Mesa, AZ 85209
(480) 830-8333
