It only took one puff from a premium cigar in a Beverly Hills restaurant in the ‘90s and Ron Hardin became a connoisseur.
Now, as the majority owner of Maduro’s Fine Cigars East, Hardin said premium cigars sit in a completely different class from other smokers.
And that’s why lounges like his newest one at 1907 W. Main St. in Mesa exist: they offer an environment and a vibe all their own that makes cigar smoking an opportunity to create a small, quaint fraternity.
“The conversation is right there with the cigar that you’re smoking, by the person asking the question ‘what are you smoking?’” Hardin said. “And it goes from there.”
Born in Kansas City, Kansas, Hardin spent a large part of his career traveling as a management consultant. After that first puff in Beverly Hills, he made it a point to stop at a cigar lounge in every city he visited.
At every stop, Hardin said he had the most interesting conversations with the most interesting people from all walks of life, with titles that ranged from plumbers and janitors to CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.
“When you walk through the door of a cigar lounge, typically, you’re going to see titles drop; people don’t even get into that,” Hardin said. “It’s really about the cigars and around the cigar smoking experience.”
This month, Hardin celebrates 13 years in business for his original location at 4991 S. Alma School Road, Chandler, but he said the reinvigoration of Mesa’s business scene seemed like a natural fit for expansion.
“I just heard so many good things about the evolution and being right in the reinvention,” Hardin said. “I just think it’s a huge opportunity, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Mesa’s business-friendly atmosphere has kept the city on his radar for the past several years and Hardin said it’s opened itself to businesses that historically might not have seemed welcomed in the city otherwise.
“With it being more accepting and more of a business opportunity that draws people in, I think the city has realized that places like this are really good for the vibe in the city,” Hardin said.
With that in mind, Hardin set out to create a venue in line with what Maduro’s has become known for but still have the location that gels with the neighborhood.
“So, the goal was to create kind of a similar atmosphere, understanding that the demographic is completely different,” Hardin said.
Maduro – which is Spanish for “mature” or “ripe” – is one of two broad categories of wrapper leaves derived from places like Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.
It’s also one of Hardin’s favorites and one of approximately 100 brands in the Mesa store.
Though many aficionados say the best cigars come from Cuba, Hardin said the best tobacco comes from Nicaragua – where Hardin sources much of his product – along with the Dominican Republic and Honduras.
Some of that comes from the fact that many Cuban immigrants have taken their growing skills to other countries.
“Quiet as it’s kept, a lot of those immigrants have done far better than Cuban,” Hardin said. “As matter of fact, there’s a lot of tobacco that goes back to Cuba because of the worldwide demand.”
Hardin also noted that premium cigars don’t appeal to kids.
“We don’t have the cool camels and stuff like that,” Hardin said. “It’s not what we do.”
Along with the higher quality of product as opposed to places like smoke shops, Hardin and his staff bring quality – such as humidification of the cigars and education about the products, soon to include the pairing of particular cigars with craft beers at an on-site bar.
“We pride ourselves on the knowledge that the folks working here have of our pipes and whatnot,” Hardin said. “Folks come to us first when they want to get educated, basically Cigar 101.”
With both a member and VIP lounge, Hardin’s Mesa location also has become a place that cigar amateurs and aficionados can socialize over a premium “stick.”
Memberships run $275 a month with members receiving $200 back in store credit and access to the member lounge with TVs, lounge chairs and a quiet area to kick back and puff your time away.
“You still have your TV’s if you want to look up for a little distraction, but it’s really meant to be more of a place within the spot that’s quiet,” Hardin said.
For $500 a month, Hardin offers the more exclusive VIP lounge with the same $200 store credit but limited to 25 people with a private entrance.
Since taking over the location last July, Hardin has revamped the store’s look and feel to appeal to a demographic that wouldn’t have necessarily come to Mesa before, especially considering Maduro’s central location can help the city draw tourist dollars from events such as Spring Training.
“I hope it becomes a hub for folks that are inside these companies, you know cigar aficionados, that want to sit and have the best selection and, you know, just enjoy the environment, the people, the music, and have a good time,” Hardin said.
