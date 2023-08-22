For some, spirituality is an aspect of life. For others, it is life.
The way humans move through the world says a lot about their connection to themselves, others, the planet and the universe.
Because of this, the Queen Creek mother-daughter team of Julie Neri and Allison Neri-Garza created a spot where consumers can learn about the energies around them through quality products.
The Happy Cosmos opened about a year and a half ago — first as a spiritual wellness shop featuring incense, crystals, ritual kits, tarot cards and flower essences. The duo longed to sell their favorite things, so The Happy Cosmos’ inventory now includes clothing, jewelry, bags, hats, beauty items and kitchen supplies.
“Being an ethical brand that focuses on a sustainable and cruelty-free lifestyle was a non-negotiable for us,” Neri said.
“We have always been that way and wanted it reflected in our store. We only buy from vendors who believe in an eco-friendly lifestyle and promote a good message.”
They’ll bring their goods to the indoor farmers market at Legacy Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road, Mesa, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays Aug. 13, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27.
Neri-Garza — an integrative healing arts practitioner with an emphasis in spiritual guidance and life coaching — said The Happy Cosmos’ products are ethically sourced.
“The herbs and shells are cultivated naturally,” said Neri-Garza, a 2011 Williams Field High School graduate. “We get our crystals from a connection in Canada who collects them, puts them in a rock tumbler and can guarantee their authenticity. And the feathers in our kits are gathered — never plucked — on a farm and sent to us.”
The mother and daughter parlayed their feelings into two vibes in the store. Neri’s style is sophisticated, while Neri-Garza shares bohemian fashions.
“My favorite item in the store are the harem pants,” Neri said.
“They have a full hippie vibe, fun colors and patterns, and they look good on everyone. They are also ethically sourced from Thailand.”
“And I would have to go with the overalls,” Neri-Garza added. “The tie-dye ones are my favorite. I live by them, and I love getting other people to see how great they are because everyone who gets some falls in love.”
Neri-Garza said they want people to open their minds and give them the tools to step into their spirituality. Understanding it is key. The store’s inclusive nature activates openness and acceptance.
“It is also important that we teach everyone how to respect the culture and religion behind these rituals,” Neri-Garza said.
It’s not all about the products though. The ladies’ goal is to educate and create a safe space for others to experiment and openly express themselves. This happens daily but it is amplified during markets or pop-ups.
“I love meeting new people and making them feel comfortable enough to be curious about their spirituality,” Neri-Garza said.
“I love to hear people’s journeys and trading experiences with them. Even if people come by and don’t buy anything, I still love to make a connection with them and I love our recurring customers, too, because it is nice to hear the impact our items made on them.”
Neri added, “I love to watch people get excited about finding a unique piece that no one else has and cannot be bought anywhere else.”
If You Go...
The Happy Cosmos at the Indoor Farmers Market
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 and Aug. 27
Where: Legacy Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road, Mesa
Cost: Free admission
Info: elitesportsaz.com
