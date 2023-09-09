Pete’s Fish and Chips continues founder’s legacy

Peter Grant was described as “a larger than life” figure.
The late founder of Pete’s Fish and Chips and former military PT boat captain had a number of hobbies, all of which he was proficient in – including playing the piano and guitar, playing amateur golf that led to touring Europe over 20 times, serving as captain of the golf and basketball programs at the University of Indiana and many others.
Whether it was playing poker with John F. Kennedy as military officers or winning several European golf tournaments, Grant’s daughter Pat Foster said her father “was a hero.”
After he contracted malaria from a mosquito bite while serving, he was told that he would have to relocate to a hot, dry climate.
“His doctor thought that he needed to either go to Egypt or Arizona, and so he said he didn’t speak Egyptian, so he went to Arizona with our mom, Ruth,” Foster said.
Arriving with only $900 to his name, he brainstormed ways to continue his success, settling on the idea to bring in something he had seen an abundance of in Europe: fish and chips.
Stationing a small stand with no running water on the side of the road, Grant served the staple meal for just 35 cents. From there, his business evolved into one of the premier locations for fish and chips in the Valley.
Grant’s four daughters took over Pete’s after he was murdered in 1987. They dedicated their work to continuing their late father’s legacy and the strong community he built around comfort food.
“It took both of us to fill his big shoes, but we did it,” said Foster and Kathy Adams, vice president and president of Pete’s Fish and Chips, respectively. “And so, we’ve been doing it for the last 36 years.”
Pete’s eight locations are spread out Valley-wide – including Mesa and Tempe –and that has created a tight-knit community of customers who rave about the food.
All the restaurants cater to the idea of its very first stand – a takeout window and a drive-thru with no indoor seating. Each location has an outdoor patio with misters and fans.
The menu is cost friendly and made from fresh ingredients – offering much more than just fish and chips.
Also offered are shrimp, chicken nuggets and tenders, crabettes, scallops, sandwiches and Monster Burgers – named for Grant’s daughters.
“We were his little monsters, us four girls,” Foster said. “He wanted a big burger, and he called it a Monster Burger.”
During the 76 years that they have been in business, quality has always been paramount at Pete’s Fish & Chips.
Keeping things fresh was at the forefront of Grant’s mind, and his daughters intend to keep it that way.
“If you eat there today, it’s going to be the same 10 years from now,” Adams said. “You get the same fish and chips, the same sauce, the same burger.”
The community that follows the food is growing by the day.
At the Mesa headquarters, Foster and Adams have numerous photos of people donning shirts with the Pete’s logo in front of various iconic world locations, like the Great Wall of China or the Arc de Triomphe.
The company has amassed over 38,000 followers on its Facebook page.
The family-owned business was tested during the time of the pandemic, as many restaurants were. However, their story was one of success rather than failure.
“COVID actually was trying, but it was actually in a crazy way, it was actually really good for us,” Foster said.
“We were positioned with our takeout and our walk-up window with no indoor dining. We just have outdoor patios and then a drive thru. We were in a perfect position for COVID.
“People could still not have any contact with anyone, and they still want to eat out, but they didn’t want to face anyone, or be in the room with someone or sit next to someone. COVID dealt us a good hand and we did really well during COVID.”
In the time since their father has passed, Foster and Adams feel they have done right by him and continued the family business in a way that he would be thrilled to see.
“We know he’d be proud,” Foster said. “And the way that he died was beyond tragic. So, I think Kathy feels the same, but I get to honor him.
“This is his story. This is his legacy and his life. And you can see the pictures (at the headquarters), you can see in the pictures there, we’ve got pictures (of Grant) everywhere.
“He was a man that lived the life of 100 men… he was just larger than life. You want to emulate him. And you do want to make him proud.”
Information: petesfishandchips.com
