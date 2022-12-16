Call it kismet for the reintroduction of Papago Brewing Company at a new East Valley location.
Huss Brewing Co. will expand its footprint to the East Valley for the first time with the resurgence of a classic name.
Owners Jeff and Leah Huss will open the Papago Brewing Company taproom late 1033 North Dobson Road in Mesa Riverview shopping center this spring.
“It’s always been my dream to reintroduce the Papago Brewing experience,” Leah Huss said. “Not a rehash or a replica of the old taproom, but a brand-new iteration.”
Formerly home to The Brass Tap, the standalone, 2,100-square-foot location has a 104-seat taproom and restaurant will pour an ever-changing selection of 60 craft draft beers, plus offer packaged beers to-go.
With much of the work already done for them, Leah said they don’t have an opening date yet.
“We’re literally just taking the old footprint of The Brass Tap and are going to go in and put kind of a new face on it,” Leah said. “But I’m definitely hoping that maybe it’ll be the first part of the year, so we can catch spring training.”
That comes as good news for both Illinois natives and baseball fans, as Jeff is a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and the team holds their Spring Training camp at nearby Sloan Park.
“I think he’d be pretty excited if it turned into a Chicago bar,” Leah said.
In her past craft beer making life, Leah was the managing partner for the original Papago Brewing Company in South Scottsdale for 14 years.
Though it would have the same Papago name people know and love, Leah said this location will have a new look and feel.
“This is us kind of revisiting the old model of Papago brewing, but in a whole new format,” Leah said.
Leah said they plan to open a “very English pub-inspired” craft beer bar that will give the couple a place to spend time with old friends.
“Everything else will kind of be a new look and a more modern field, but with the same camaraderie for the industry,” Leah said.
“Obviously, it’s one thing to own a brewery, but it’s another to be able to actually share time with a bunch of people in the industry.”
With two locations in Phoenix and their brewery in Tempe that acts more like a “tasting room,” Leah said this new venture all started on kind of a whim for the Husses.
Generally, Jeff Huss doesn’t forward emails about the industry often but one from Jessie Rowe about a taproom for sale in the East Valley piqued his interest enough to forward it to Leah.
The rest is history.
Rowe was the former franchisee of The Brass Tap in Mesa and helped the Husses land this new venture in Mesa as smooth as possible.
“We’re just excited to kind of spread our wings back into the East Valley,” Leah said. “It’s something that we always wanted to do, and it just has not been the right opportunity, and this is perfect.”
This expansion comes on the heels of the brand’s accomplishment at the inaugural Arizona Craft Beer Awards & Festival in October, when Huss Brewing took the Bronze Medal in the Oktoberfest beer category.
“We always strive to develop community gathering spaces and if that’s the one thing that we can do down there, then that will make me super happy,” Leah said. “We just always want to provide a place for people to come together.”
