Experts say a shortage of nurses may worsen over the next few years but help has arrived in Mesa.
Alverno College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently at its new Mesa location at 1201 South Alma School Road, Suite 5450.
Mayor John Giles and Councilman Francisco Heredia attended the ceremony, along with college leaders and alums.
This moment comes at a crucial time when the area and its medical staff have already experienced trying times, the mayor said.
“This is good for the residents of Mesa and for the health industry, leading to more qualified health professionals to fulfill workforce needs in our city and the region,” Giles said.
The 13,000-square-foot facility houses classrooms, offices and a state-of-the art simulation lab. It sits inside the Financial Plaza building – the tallest building in Mesa, and in the heart of Heredia’s district.
Heredia called the college a “huge addition” to the area. “It will help in the revitalization of the Fiesta District and meet the growing demand for nurses throughout the Valley,” he said.
Alverno will offer a direct entry master of science in nursing program at its Mesa location.
This program originally launched in partnership with Arizona-based Synergis Education on its flagship Milwaukee, Wisconsin, campus in January 2020.
The DEMSN will award graduates both a bachelor of science and a master of science in nursing. The 77-credit program is designed to be completed with full-time study in 18 to 20 months. It’s designed for students who already hold a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field and will prepare them to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) exam.
Enrollment has already begun with the first classes expected to begin in August 2022. At full capacity, the private, nonprofit college, which was established in 1887, will be able to accommodate more than 200 students annually at its Mesa location.
The college said it’s already forging impressive clinical relationships with Banner Health and the Mayo Clinic.
As its presence in Mesa develops, the college hopes to bring attention to its other innovative degree programs.
Founded in 1887 by the School Sisters of St. Francis, Alverno College is a four-year, private Catholic liberal arts college.
In April 2021, Maricopa County had 5,685 Registered Nurse vacancies, a 40% increase from the previous year.
“We are thrilled to launch this program in a region where there is so much demand for skilled, compassionate health care providers,” Alverno College President Andrea Lee said.
With more than 500,000 RNs expected to retire by 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for 1.1 million new RNs for expansion and replacement of those retirees, and to avoid a nursing shortage.
They project the employment of registered nurses to grow 9% from 2020 to 2030.
“Alverno has always sought to meet the needs of the time,” Lee said.
