The pandemic may have worsened another health problem for young people but a local optometrist said it could be slowed by a treatment.
Myopia, or near-sightedness, has become more prevalent among children in the United States in recent years and Myopia Awareness Week from May 22-26 looks to bring to light this worsening affliction. By 2050, the World Health Organization said it estimates as much as 50% of the world’s population could be myopic.
“The awareness is so important that this is not going to be something that occurs rarely,” said Dr. Josh S. Rajasansi, co-founding member of Experts On Sight optometrist in Gilbert, which acquired Abbot Eyecare in Mesa as a division.
Rajanasi said he and his team are seeing more young people grappling with myopia and that this “is going to occur more and more commonly, and the rates are significantly increasing.”
Myopia, an abnormal lengthening of the eyeball, can cause severe health problems later in life. Some cases appear congenital, but the prolonged daily use of computers and smartphones, also has been a contributing factor.
According to a 2021 study in Journal of the American Medical Association Ophthalmology, a study of over 123,000 children aged 6 to 8 years found myopia cases increased at a higher rate since 2020 compared with the previous five years.
Besides reducing screen time on smartphones, tablets and computers, health experts recommend 14 hours a week of outdoor physical activity for children during daylight hours.
While interventions ranging from corrective lenses to surgery can help, Rajanasi said, “I’d love to write people prescriptions to quit using digital devices, but that’s not realistic.”
In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved MiSight, a daily disposable soft contact lens that was shown to significantly reduce, and in many cases completely prevent, the progression of myopia in children ages 8-12.
Research found a 59% reduction in myopia progression over three years on average, compared to a single vision one-day lens over the same period.
In a seven–year study double-blind placebo study across racial backgrounds and different eye prescriptions, researchers found myopia did not get worse for 25% of patients and another 50% experience less of a progression of the condition than what might have occurred without the lenses.
If a child is found to be a good fit for this treatment, Rajanasi said the treatment cost approximately $1,500-2,500 per year until they’re 18 and then get reevaluated for the condition at that time.
Rajanasi said the results have been “absolutely phenomenal” and that the new treatment is one of “the most exciting new developments in eyecare” he’s seen in his lifetime.
“If you told me 25-30 years ago when I was in [optometry] school, that we would have something like this available, I would have thought probably not,” Rajasansi said.
Experts on Sight
3303 South Lindsay Road, Gilbert
480-292-9835
Abbott Eye Care – a Division of Experts on Sight
1919 East McKellips Road, Mesa
480-690-9844
