A Mesa mom and daughter are using their teaching experience to offer a school that serves teens and young adults with special needs.
Teri Baldwin and daughter Cierra Gray last November opened The Passage: Learning for Life near University Drive and Lindsay Road for teens 14 and older as well as young adults..
Baldwin has over 30 years as a speech therapist working in public schools, private schools and home health.
“I’ve only worked with kids with special needs,” she said. “I’ve done the whole thing as far as speech therapy including being a teacher for a classroom with autistic students.”
She’s now the speech language pathologist and clinical director and co-founder of the private school.
Gray, the CFO, was a high school math teacher for seven years at Dobson High School.
“This has been my mom’s dream for the last couple of years,” said Gray. “We just got to a point where we needed to start it. I quit my job teaching and we put everything we have into this.”
The original plan was to open a learning center in Queen Creek where students could interact with animals and do gardening.
“Once COVID hit, we wanted to open a farm but nobody was leaving their homes,” Baldwin said. “So, I went to Saudi Arabia and helped open up one of the first special ed classrooms in the kingdom. It was really good. Prior to that, kids in the kingdom weren’t allowed to go to school.”
The Passage teaches life and work skills to those with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities such as Down syndrome and autism.
“I feel strongly they need to be able to sign their name on the check, be able to order at a restaurant or buy a soda out of the vending machine,” said Baldwin.
“As all of my kids have gotten older, many can’t order at a restaurant or they can’t go to a movie with a friend. I was so aware of stuff they were missing out on,” she explained.
“Even though you need support, once you’re 15 and 16, you don’t always want to go out to eat with your mom. You want friends and a little independence no matter what. That became a very big need that I saw and focused on.”
Even though students might be living with their parents, Baldwin said they can still live more independently.
“They can empty the dishwasher and cook dinner.”
She said students also are taught how to order groceries online. “When I go to the movies, I buy my tickets and food online. I could get a ride there and be fine. I could get an Uber on my phone and come home. We’re teaching all of that. We’ll order groceries through Amazon or Fry’s and then have it delivered and then we put it away.”
The school has a laundry room, too, where students learn to sort clothes.
“We want them to be able to take care of their own house,” Baldwin said. “We want to work on job skills, where they might like to work, what can they do. And then we’ll customize job training for them.”
“Every student has strengths. You just need to be creative to find a job they’ll like and that they’re good at.”
She said nearby businesses are open to help.
“We want to have real job skills that are structured and supported and then work on their resume. Most kids with any kind of special needs … have trouble with a job application which is so hard to fill out.
“We want to do an adaptive job application they can bring with them that they have filled out with the real experience on it they can take to an employer.”
Gray sad the school also introduces students to “overall wellness – mind, body and soul.”
“That’s where we do things like yoga,” she said. “It’s where we have our welcome meetings. It’s where we talk about positive things we can do with our bodies and make sure we’re staying healthy.
“After that, we have our home economics. We talk about cleaning and taking care of the home. We talk about budgeting and money.”
The curriculum also offers culinary arts so that students can get their food handlers license.
“After that, we move into our vocational voyage where we work on pre-vocational tasks and vocational tasks depending on where our kids are at. And then our last class of the day is our lifetime leisure skills, which is where we play games together, do hobbies and art.”
The full-time program is billed quarterly and individual courses are billed monthly. Individual courses run $600 per month (five days a week for one hour for a month. Some classes are two hours long and cost $1,200.
“If a child has special needs and gets pulled out of a public school they qualify for ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Account) funds and we are an ESA-approved vendor,” Gray said.
The school has space for up to 20 students and prefers that students enroll in the monthly program.
“Ideally, we want the kids to enroll in school because the curriculum progresses as we go,” Teri explained. “It’s a little harder if somebody joins a lot later. Then they’ve missed some of the foundational instruction.”
Students also make sugar scrubs, soaps and lotions, paint pots, grow vegetables, and sell items in the store. The money goes into the program to buy more materials. The store is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Baldwin also is writing a book for teachers of kids with autism, explaining the symptoms and how to include them in a classroom.
Information: thepassagelearningforlife.com and ThePassageLearningForLife@gmail.com.
