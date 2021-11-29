Not to be a party pooper, but let’s face it.
After the holiday lights are stashed away and the holidays themselves become but a distant memory, a new challenge will be looming as the new year began: preparing your tax returns.
And that’s where a new Mesa business may be welcome to some taxpayers as Lyn Nachazel opens a year-round Jackson Hewitt franchise located at 2051 S Dobson Road.
“It’s been my dream to own a franchise for many years,” said Nachazel, who spent over 13 years serving tax clients and is AFSP- certified and a certified acceptance agent.
She said she looks forward to meeting new clients and plans on “working hard for the hardest working.”
Nacahazel is holding a grand opening 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at her new business and she isn’t being quiet about it.
She will have the Mesa High School Varsity Cheerleaders on hand to celebrate her achievement and said she will be serving “the best hot dogs ever.”
Nachazel said Jackson Hewitt is “an innovator in the tax industry” that offers “simple, low-cost solutions” to managing clients’ taxes and refunds. It also stands behind a “maximum refund guarantee” as well as a “lifetime accuracy guarantee.”
She also said taxpayers should consult a pro to understand the biggest changes for the 2022 tax season and what they need to know about how their life changes impact their tax filing – things like employment changes, unemployment benefits, marriage/divorce, having or adopting children, buying or selling homes, retiring, and most commonly overlooked credits and deductions.
If you can’t stop by for a dog and watch one of the city’s best performing set of cheerleaders, Nachazel can be reached at 480-612-2578 or Jhoifc13498@gmail.com.
