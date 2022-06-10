The Truckload Carriers Association has named Mesa truck driver Christopher Hight a “Highway Angel” for rescuing a mother and her baby trapped in a vehicle that had been hit from behind by a truck.
Hight, who drives for Melton Truck Lines in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was driving last fall on Highway 35 in Texas between Laredo and Dallas when a truck struck the back of a car ahead of him.
There was a tire in the road, and Hight supposed the car swerved to miss the tire but unsafely veered into the truck’s lane, the association said.
“I saw a big ball of dust, and when it cleared, I saw a car that was smashed completely,” Hight said.
He pulled his truck over to offer help at the scene. The truck that hit the car also stopped and Hight said the trucker was able to get out of his vehicle – he suffered no injuries. The car that was hit by the truck had extensive damage in the rear of the car.
“The trunk was actually pushed up against the driver’s seat,” Hight said. “Inside all that, there was a baby in there.”
Hight said the mother, who suffered some injuries, but was able to get out of the car once he peeled metal out of her way. She was screaming, wanting to check on her baby boy in the back seat.
“I jumped over there and started trying to get the baby out,” he said. “We started peeling the metal back and stuff off the roof and all around.”
Hight and another bystander got the baby out and into his mom’s arms. The only visible injuries to the child was a bloody lip. Once the mother was reunited with her baby boy, she held up the child to show the truck driver that had hit her that he was okay.
“The driver fell down and started crying, and I started crying,” said Hight, the father of six children. “When it comes to kids getting hurt, I just can’t deal with it.”
Neither the mother or child suffered serious injury.
Hight and had been driving a truck for around eight months when the accident took place.
“They needed help,” Hight said about why he stopped. “I hope someone helps me if something happens with me!”
Since the program’s inception in August 1997, nearly 1,300 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for exemplary kindness, courtesy, and courage displayed while on the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.