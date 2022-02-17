The only thing “up in the air” at Krazy Air Trampoline Park is kids.
And with 28,000 square feet filled wall-to-wall with trampolines, foam pits, aerial silks, jousting, slam dunk basketball, dodge ball, a ninja course and more at the park, 4310 E. McDowell Road, Mesa, the kids will stay there for hours.
Even the floors between sections are spongy soft, so wherever a child lands between jumps, it will be kid-friendly.
Perhaps the best part about the park, though, is that, while their kids play, parents have the option to hang out in the comfortable lobby chatting with friends, playing on their phone, or getting some work done online using the free wi-fi.
They can head to the “as quiet as it gets here” area to relax in massage chairs, or they can tap into their inner child and jump with the kids. They can even go run errands or indulge in a date-night dinner, while the young-at-heart staff at Krazy Air watch and play games with the kids.
Every jumper must have a waiver on file, complete with contact information, so if parents are needed, staff can quickly reach them.
When Krazy Air opened in December 2014, owners Rob and Melissa Genet were new to the business.
“We’ve got four kids and we had taken them to a couple different trampoline parks,” Rob explained. “And I just kind of started looking around and I thought, I can do this better.”
The Genets, who owned a commercial cleaning business at the time, did some research and “decided to go out on a limb.” They never imagined that limb would branch into 10 locations within the next seven years, with each location pulling in roughly $1 million annually.
Krazy Air is the original and the only one bearing that name. The rest operate as Elevate Trampoline Parks. Three of the parks are in Queen Creek, Goodyear and Tucson, Arizona. The remaining locations are in New Mexico, Iowa and Illinois.
“We really enjoy the business,” said Rob. “But it’s not like we’re actively looking to expand.” If an opportunity to build presents itself and it makes sense to put a park there, he said they will do it. “We’re opportunistic, you know. But we’re not like, ‘oh, we need to go build more parks.’ We’ve lived and learned and gotten better through trial and error along the way. It’s been fun.”
He insisted that the secret to their success is finding, hiring and empowering the right people. “We compensate them well and try to tie our managers to the bottom line. We want them to take ownership in the company.”
Nikki Schachtel, the manager at Krazy Air, agreed. She said that she can take any idea to the Genets and know that they will be supportive.
In turn, she passes the same attitude on to her employees, training them on employability skills, but also requesting their input on how to do things and encouraging them to offer their own ideas and solutions.
“If it doesn’t work, we’ll just go back to the other way tomorrow,” Schachtel said.
She knows that encouraging her team to be creative and validating their ideas helps them to grow both independently and as a team. “For me, that’s the best part. The better they work as a team, the better the experience for anybody that comes here.”
Even though the Genets now have nearly 400 employees company-wide, they still consider themselves to be a “mom and pop” company.
“We want to keep that feel. I want any of my managers – really, any of our employees – to be able to call me anytime. I don’t want to lose that feel,” Rob said.
Genet said the one thing he definitely will not do – “no matter how many times I’m asked” – is add an arcade in the park, explaining, “This is someplace kids can come and burn some energy and do something real.”
About 900 kids every week burn energy at Krazy Air. Memberships drive activity during the week, with Krazy Kids attracting toddlers, ages 18 months to 6 years, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (two hours max) Monday through Friday. After-school memberships bring in the school-age kids in from 3-6 p.m. (90 minutes max) Monday through Friday.
Homeschool memberships are also popular. On Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., homeschool students, ages 5-17, can jump, eat lunch at the in-house café, then do their schoolwork in the lobby, using the free wi-fi.
On Saturdays, from 8-10 p.m., teens and parents only have the place to themselves.
“On teen nights, we turn off all the lights and have black lights and disco balls, so everybody glows in the dark,” Nikki explained. “It’s a safe, controlled spot where a lot of groups hang out.”
Also popular with teens are the monthly Lock-Ins. On the last Friday of every month, nearly 100 teenagers show up to be locked in the building from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. “We feed them pizza and drinks and just play games all night,” said Nikki.
Saturdays are also big days for birthday parties, held in the party room.
On the weekly “Thankful Thursdays,” jumpers can bring in a donation for the featured charity to support the local community and receive more than half off the price for two hours of jumping. For February, Krazy Air is hosting a baby supply drive to benefit Sunshine Acres.
With so many people coming through the trampoline parks, Rob emphasized that cleanliness is really important to them. Having previously been in the cleaning business, the Genets take sanitation very seriously.
“It’s a big deal – especially in the current environment,” he said.
“We’re all about customer service,” Nikki added. “Everything’s really directed toward making sure everybody has the best possible time, whether it’s customers or staff. I want everybody to want to come back and have those moments with their family that are just genuinely loving and fun.”
Information: krazyair.com.
