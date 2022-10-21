A Mesa tax preparer has been named Rookie of the Year by Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
Franchisee Lyn Nachazel received the award during a national awards ceremony held at the annual 2022 Tax Convention in Las Vegas.
The annual award recognizes a first-year Jackson Hewitt Tax Franchise for its stand-out performance in providing excellent customer service, obtaining exceptional tax return volume and dedication to community involvement along while embracing the brand message.
“Being chosen as the Jackson Hewitt Rookie Franchisee of the year is an incredible honor and achievement,” Nachazel said. “I look forward to providing the community with outstanding tax service in the year to come. There are many tax changes for the tax year 2022 and people will need help interpreting the new tax laws.”
After 15 years of working in the tax industry, Lyn opened her franchise in Dobson Ranch in 2021 and is an official sponsor for Dobson High School Athletics.
Information: 480-833-4799
