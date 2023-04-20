Lane Cook never expected to work in the construction field but he’s built a reputable business brick-by-brick for the last 20 years.
The Westwood High alum is the owner and president of Visionmakers International stone supplier with showrooms in Mesa, Scottsdale and Utah.
For 20 years, Cook has specialized in custom stonework for new and remodeled custom home builds that imports sought-after stone from “every continent except Australia and Antarctica,” along with other architectural products such as steel/iron, wood, lighting fixtures and vents.
“If I worked in a cubicle at some company and just typed in X’s and O’s, you don’t see the direct result of that down the line,” Cook said. “But here I can drive by all over the Valley and see lasting things that we’ve done to help people beautify their house.”
Having overcome a global financial crisis and pandemic, he also is marking eight years in remission from a battle with a disease that involved five different chemotherapy treatments – a battle Cook credits his wife and four kids for his motivation to live and succeed.
“They were my motivation to try to fight what I had to fight to survive,” Cook said.
After earning a master of business administration in international business degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, Cook spent a decade working for several firms, living between U.S. and Mexico before his last stop in Guadalajara, Mexico.
For a decade, Cook worked in various fields including the trucking and logistics industry building a network of exporters that worked for major companies like Walmart, Target and J.C. Penney, pulling various orders of textiles, furniture and leather goods.
Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Cook said, many businesses chose to cut costs and move many of their operations to China. At the same time, a relative asked Cook for some help with a project at his 8,000-square-foot home built in Gold Canyon.
“I knew nothing about stone but I just kind of started walking, flooring the field and asking around,” Cook said.
That logistics network came to roost when Cook needed it most and he said he found a Cantera stone – a volcanic rock from Mexico and Central America known for its properties that allow detailed cutting and carving – that “looks great still.”
“I said ‘okay, this could be a good business,” Cook said. “I just took the dive when I moved back.”
Since then, Cook has built custom home projects for some of top earners throughout the Valley – such as baseball players, football players and a couple of politicians – that includes work on a 3,500-square-foot guest home and a mansion that’s now selling for $26.5 million.
But his favorite projects come from a higher calling.
Over the last seven years, Cook has developed good working relationship with the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix and has worked on several chapels throughout the Valley.
With computer-assisted design software, Visionmakers turns 400-pound pieces of marble and stone into the highly carved marble altars, arches and pillars with craftsmanship reminiscent of St. Peter’s Basilica.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cook said he enjoys working on all houses of worship because the art withstands the years and inspires spirituality.
“You’re doing something that lasts and you’re doing something that helps people feel closer to God and so, it’s more than just money and just pumping out a house but there’s something lasting there,” Cook said.
A customer’s dream for doorways, lighting fixture, or fireplaces starts similarly with a design by an architect or interior designer who takes it to Visionmakers to add details via AutoCAD software.
Visionmakers also takes measurements to ensure a snug fit of the curvature, length and linear footage of the product.
Due to labor shortages, the manufacturing of its products takes place at a factory in Mexico that Cook has worked with for over 20 years.
In 2007, Cook initially received a diagnosis of follicular non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a type of slow-growing blood cancer that affects white blood cells. Though his first bout with the disease went rather smoothly, it returned two years later with a vengeance.
“I was in danger of losing the company, losing my life, losing everything,” Cook said.
He also got help from his nephew Court Zulauf, who had just graduated from college.
After a crash course in the business, Zulauf and the “skeleton crew” kept business from hitting rock bottom while Cook left for treatment.
“He did a really good job and it’s just a team effort with good employees that kind of kept us going at that point,” Cook said.
That was around 2010-2011, when revenues went down 70% during the Great Recession.
He endured a two-year period paying four employees out of his own savings simply to retain them.
Cook saw light at the end of the tunnel when many of his competitors shut down or downsized to one-man operations, and by 2012 he started rebounding.
In that same time, Cook went a couple more rounds with the disease, and after the fourth bout, doctors informed Cook that a stem cell transplant was the last option to beat the disease.
With his eldest brother as a donor, Cook wasn’t out of the wood just yet.
A small risk of severe side effects worse than death still existed and he had a 14-20% chance of not making it past the first year. But he fell into the 25% of patients that beat the disease and has enjoyed a good quality of life.
“I’ve been blessed personally because the odds were not good that I was going to survive this,” Cook said. “So, I was really blessed.”
A year after the transplant surgery, Cook said 2016 marked a ramping up for business and the beginning of “the wildest ride in the world.”
The current economy has strained business and Cook said it derives from one part “antiquated and dysfunctional” immigration policy and one part “American culture.”
“None of us tell our kids ‘hey, go be a stonemason, go be a drywaller,” Cook said. “They’re all like ‘you need to go to college, you need to go work at GoDaddy, you need to go work at a solar place or something.’”
With not very many construction workers under the age of 30, Cook said the solution could easily come from the south, if not for a “frozen border” and worker programs that prioritize nurses and temp workers over construction.
“There’s been so much construction that there’s just not enough people to fill it,” Cook said. “And so, the big struggles that we’re having is trying to keep up with our commitments.”
Through the struggles and investing so many of his “healthy years” into the business, Lane Cook feels it’s a part of him now.
He has enjoyed building friendships among his customers and “a little family” of 30 employees.
“There’s a lot of hard work that’s not so fun, but there’s a lot of good that comes from it,” Cook said. “When you finish a job well done, it just feeds me. I love it.”
While his wife of 31 years and his four kids have made some sacrifices with his 60-hour work week, Cook added:
“They were my motivation to try to fight what I had to fight to survive. They’ve been able to balance and live in rhythm with my schedule a lot and they’ve just been awesome.”
