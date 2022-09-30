RongChan (Fanny) Tan cleared the clutter on a small table in the middle of her herbal shop –Tan Hua Inc. at Mesa’s Mekong Plaza – and placed a teapot on it.
Brewing inside it was a floral concoction of jasmine, chrysanthemum, rose, honeysuckle and dandelion.
She retrieved a couple of glass tumblers, gave the pot another good stir and pours a clear amber liquid. “Drink,” she said.
The tea is fragrant, bubbly and palatable. Tan pours cup after cup. She has a handout with details: Natural Chrysanthemum tea is good for the liver and eyesight and acts as a diuretic.
Tan socializes with her customers as much as she dispenses advice on herbs. Her tongue is expressive in Chinese but faltering in English. She proceeds slowly with her hesitant speech, a little miming and some Google translation. At one point, she called a friend, who translated for her:
Use dendrobium and American ginseng for high blood pressure; goji berry is good for the eyes; and natural rose king, produced without pollution in Lijiang Yulong Snow Mountain, has an effect on beauty and looks after youthful vitality, she said.
Tan Hua could well be placed in Shanghai as it is in Mesa.
The store has a distinct Oriental ambiance and carries dried herbs and seafood, various types of teas, powders and portions.
The seafood come in many types; dried sea cucumber, sea scallops and braised abalone for starters.
There are plant items such as aged tangerine peel, and dried mushroom, American ginseng that comes from Wisconsin, bird’s nest, dried fish stomachs and other unusual items, culled from out of state as well as China, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and other far-flung countries.
Bird’s nest, wrapped and sealed in an attractive box, fetches a whopping $800. Dried fish stomach, used for soups, costs on average $158 per pound.
Judging by the stocks at Tan Hua: stacked close to the ceiling in some spots, filling glass cabinets and spilling from sacks, her business is thriving.
Tan began an outpost of her family’s business, first established 52 years ago in China by her father Tan Hua, who subsequently exported it to San Francisco Chinatown. The family in 2016 opened the store at Mekong Plaza in northwest Mesa’s burgeoning Asian Business District.
At the five-year mark, Mesa Mayor John Giles visited and bestowed a certificate of recognition. The Mesa Chamber has done the same. Many framed certificates hanging on the walls bear witness to these occasions.
“We donated Chinese masks and herbal medicine, soup mix bags to everyone during the three-year pandemic,” Tan said. “Health is very important.”
Tan also sold dozens of bags of Chinese medicine herbal soup during the pandemic. It helped many to recover, she said, and they returned to express their gratitude.
“I very happy,” she said. “I hope to help people. It is my greatest wish to see my guests recovering from our medicated diet. It’s my greatest joy to see them come back healthy.”
Tan grew up drinking these herbal soups, so she knows their medicinal values. Different medicinal materials have different medicinal values, and the needs of each person are different according to the physical condition of each person, she explained.
Besides herbs, Tan Hua stocks a good array of teas, familiar varieties such as black tea, green tea, jasmine, Ginseng Oolong and Puer. There’s also the lesser known Tleguan yin, Biluochun, Jian Green, Premium Dragon Well and Champaign Jasmine.
Some are in tall glass jars, while others are wrapped in light brown, parchment-like, dried leaf. Some expensive Puer tea come in round packs with a peacock imprint. They wait to be discovered and sipped.
Tan Hua stocks a selection of teapots that could show off these teas to their best; sooty-looking black teapots, cool to the touch earthenware and the more colorful glazed and picturized ones.
Steven Diep manages the Mekong Plaza, one of the first Asian shopping centers to be developed in Mesa’s Asian District. He sat on the City of Mesa’s Steering Committee when plans were being developed for it.
When Mekong Plaza opened in 2008, there was just the Asian Café Express located across the street.
AZ International Marketplace, a gigantic superstore on the corner of Broadway and Dobson streets, was the next large business to open there. Then came H Mart, the large Korean grocery store.
“That’s when the Asian district started to pick up and came all together. With those three anchors, it brought in a lot of other Asian small businesses that came into the area,” he said.
At its opening, Tan Hua had a space of about 500-square-feet, and a few years later, business was good, and it expanded. Now, Tan operates with 1,000-1,200 square-feet and has dreams of a bigger store later on where she could expand her teas and its utensils.
Diep said that Tan Hua fills an important need in the district because there aren’t many herbal stores in the Greater Phoenix area that could serve the burgeoning Asian population in the Valley.
“The older tradition Asians, the Chinese, Koreans and Japanese, are used to more Eastern medicine, and she’s the only store in there that carries different varieties of herbal eastern medicine,” he said. “So, I think she’s pretty important because she contributes to the older Asians using herbal medicine.”
Chinese medicinal herbs have a long history and it’s also a cultural heritage, Tan said.
“In the US, we have to introduce our broad and profound culture in mainstream American society. I wish I can be a cultural messenger,” she added.
Tan Hua Inc. is located in Mekong Plaza at 66 S. Dobson Road, Suite 116, Mesa.
