Dyana Hesson is expanding her artistic reach with the launch of glassware in conjunction with Tempe’s Refresh Glass.
The set of four limited-edition drinking glasses are etched with Hesson’s four favorite native Arizona cactus bloom sketches: the saguaro, claret cup, prickly pear and cholla.
Made in Arizona from rescued bottles from community businesses, the glasses are sturdy, dishwasher safe and approved for everyday use. They come in teal, green, gold and amber glass. The set of four is $55.
“Ray DelMuro of Refresh Glass rescues wine bottles from Valley restaurants and people also drop them off for him to use,” Hesson said.
“He’s created several products and has recently gotten into this engraving thing. We were talking about collaborating and doing an artist series that was specifically Arizona related. I’m super excited. I hate putting things in a landfill. They did a beautiful job and I’m really pleased with that.”
The botanical artist recently released “The Art of Wildflowers,” a 40-page hardcover book ($14.99), that she published with Arizona Highways.
“I handpicked a sampling of my favorite works and their stories to include,” she said. “It’s doing really great so far. It’s under $20 and that’s such a great price point for so many people.
“The glasses are like those old Blakely glasses you’d get at the gas station.”
The Northeast Mesa artist was a “creative kid” growing up in Northern California, she said. Hesson admits she did not have direction and was not “good at anything except talking out of turn in class.”
A trip to Arizona with her husband, Randy, changed her life.
“I wasn’t sure about Arizona,” Hesson said. “He brought me on a trip to the Grand Canyon and camping. Then I transferred and enrolled in ASU. That’s where I figured out what I wanted to do. With his encouragement, I took art classes, and a lightbulb went off. ‘Where has this been all my life?’”
A 1991 ASU graduate, Hesson hit the ground running and has been a professional artist for nearly 30 years, here
and in South Lyon, Michigan, northwest of Detroit.
“I plugged in and got involved in the art community there,” she said. “Then I moved back to Arizona and my career exploded. When we first got here, it was so exotic — everything that grows here and the lifestyle.
“I don’t run out of inspiration. I challenge myself at this stage in my career. You’d think at this stage, I would be painting faster. They’re actually taking more time. I feel more confident and there’s so much to explore. This is a fun stage of my career. I’m able to help other artists and
I helped start the art program at the
Phoenix Zoo.”
Her works can be seen at Barrow Neurological Center, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airpark, Rusconi’s American Kitchen and The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain honeymoon and master suites.
Hesson enjoys mentoring and working with other artists so everyone can benefit from their works.
“These projects like the glasses are a privilege,” she said. “It’s nice to have an idea and play it out and find other people excited about it and see where it goes.
“I’m not the most talented painter out there. I have a business mind and with the encouragement of one of my favorite professors, Henry Schoebel, I am confident now.”
Dyana Hesson
Refresh Glass
