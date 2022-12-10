Dallas Nevill wanted to create a recession-proof business, and after surviving the pandemic, a recent national award may have proven he could do that.
Nevill has owned Rainbow Restoration of Southwest Mesa for seven years and is one of 17 winners from a network of 5,000 franchises honored when Neighborly, a home services company, announced its top performing owners of the year for 2022.
“That’s a huge honor for us,” said Nevill, who has been in the restoration business for more than two decades and joined the Neighborly network in 2017. “We’re a newer brand in the network.”
Since 1981, Rainbow Restoration has done home and commercial restoration, and carpet cleaning services from over 400 locations worldwide, including Mesa.
Nevill has teams ready to deploy within a moment’s notice from their Mesa location at 112 South Sirrine within 12 hours of an incident occurring including fire damage, water damage, mold removal, and odor removal.
Nevill said he doesn’t take his honor lightly, because winners were judged on an algorithm of factors and chosen from Neighborly’s vast network of franchises.
“Essentially, you want to make sure that you stand out and you represent the brand at the highest level,” Nevill said.
At the end of the day, Nevill said he’s “just an owner with a checkbook,” and gives all credit for this award to his team of 38 staff members for working with customers daily, including through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re the actual heart and backbone of this company,” Nevill said. “So, for me the reward is for them because they’re the ones that go out and do the day-to-day grind.”
Along with wearing masks, Nevill said the pandemic required them to beef up their sanitizing protocols to ensure they didn’t get people sick from carrying something into a person’s home or business that they worked on.
Besides that, Nevill said the pandemic provided a great learning curve for everyone to navigate and learn from, because insurance companies didn’t send adjusters out to sites at that time.
“So, we had to go out there and be the eyes and ears for the insurance company to continue to help their insurers go forward,” Nevill said.
The largest project his company took on was a $1.4 million loss from mold and water damage at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale.
Inflation remains on the forefront of Nevill’s mind as he manages 16 diesel-powered trucks on the road hauling trailers full of equipment.
At $5 a gallon for diesel, Nevill said that fleet has cost approximately $35,000 a month this year, an increase from $15,000.
Along with that, Nevill said he’s also seen increased prices for consumables such as trash bags, plywood, drywall, and the like, that have gone up at hardware stores.
Because of a constant stream of work for his business, Nevill has been forced to continue to push work further and further out and feels the hit from the labor shortage.
“We’re lacking a lot of skilled labor, not so much labor force, but of guys that actually can think and make an educated decision that’s going to better for the betterment of the company and not just for individual desire,” Nevill said.
As for fears of a recession next year, Nevill doesn’t seem too worried about its impact on his business, which he considers recession-proof.
“With insurance work, [the economy] doesn’t matter, you know. The pipes are going to break when it breaks, the house is going to catch fire when it catches fire,” Nevill said. “But being able to help others is the reason why I’ve stayed in it as long as I have and be the satisfaction of what we do.”
Nevill said it’s a fun and rewarding line of work with a lot of variety that requires him and his team to become detectives when navigating damage losses and restoring a location to its original state.
“You have to be able to go in and survey these homes and losses and find where the water went and mitigate and manage the loss,” Nevill said. “So for me, it’s fun, it’s rewarding, and I just love helping people.”
Information: rainbowstores.com/southwest-mesa; 480-712-3939.
