He opened at the height of the pandemic and will finally complete his restaurant’s renovations next month.
Kurt Riske opened Los Sombreros Mexican restaurant located at 1976 West Southern Avenue in October 2020. Now, he can say the work is complete just in time for Cinco de Mayo – his busiest day of the year.
The 43-year-old Scottsdale native has worked for the company on and off since 2002 when he was still trying to make it in Major League Baseball. Now, he serves as the chief of brands for Los Sombreros at a time when restaurants still struggle on several fronts in the economy.
“You just got to be creative and try to trust your instinct on what you think might be different that not everyone else is doing,” he said.
Since October 2020, the restaurant has done its best to stay afloat and now has unveiled its newest feature: a mezcaleria, where patrons can find more than 30 different mezcals that all originate from Oaxaca, Mexico.
Riske and his business partners took a trip there because they wanted to bring that southern Mexico flair to Mesa in the most authentic way.
Climbing the stairs to the Mezcaleria helps you to really see, touch and feel Oaxaca without crossing the border, he said.
He said there’s not really a mezcal lounge in the Valley and it was “a great opportunity” to redesign that room to celebrate Oaxaca and the Mezcal around it.
“We snapped a lot of pictures and really wanted to make it feel like you know when you’re stepping in the building, you can see yourself and Mexico,” he said.
Experts define Mezcal as any liquor made from approximately 30 different types of agave plant that Riske ensures are aged for eight to 10 years.
It’s similar to how scotch and bourbon are types of whiskey.
If you’re confused just remember: all tequilas are mezcals but not all mezcals are tequilas.
Even if you don’t like Mezcal, Los Sombreros has variety of authentic Mexican food including shrimp cocktail, ceviche and elote entrée comprised of ingredients from traditional Mexican corn on the cob.
Riske said the upstairs lounge is complete and has entertained parties up to 100 for a while, though there’s still some minor details to finish to get it exactly how they want it to look.
But regardless, he said it should be finished in time for their biggest holiday: Cinco de Mayo.
Much of the work that’s gone into the Mezcaleria came from Riske trying to stay “cost effective” while battling supply chain issues and difficulties of hiring and retaining employees.
“It’s been exhausting because it’s something that we’ve never experienced in this industry,” he said.
Although the restaurant struggled with staying afloat during the pandemic, Riske said they did by trying different concepts for takeout.
Eventually, they decided to start the remodel after some of the ideas didn’t quite succeed and the restaurant opened up for in-person dining in December 2020.
Since then, business has slowly started to take off more, though Riske they’re still trying to get the word out while sticking to what they know to entice people.
“You got to start with making sure you got really, really good food,” he said. “And then surround yourself with the right people and come up with the right theme and design.”
Riske said he feels the restaurant could do well with the location in a city that most businesses forget.
“I feel Mesa is probably the last city unfortunately to get any love around the greater Phoenix Valley,” he said.
But, he noted, it sits directly across from Mesa Community College in the Fiesta District, surrounded by a variety of different chain restaurants. “We felt that we could do well here,” he said.
Information: lossombreros.com
