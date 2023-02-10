A new local partnership reinforces importance of bees in Arizona’s agricultural economy.
Visit Mesa has partnered with Freeman Farms and international company Alvéole to support bee education and sustainability on what it calls the Fresh Foodie Trail.
The new collaboration focuses on sharing Mesa’s role in agriculture and sustainability and teach people how they can do their part to save urban bee colonies.
Zoe Shircel, spokeswoman for Visit Mesa, said this newest stop on the “ultimate foodie road trip” brings to light the importance and ties into Visit Mesa’s sustainability efforts.
“Because they make up so much of the environment, we feel like it’s our duty as well to give that education to our community to make sure that we can help protect our bees,” Shircel said.
While visitors can’t access the two beehives located at Freeman Farms, Shircel said visitors can “geocache” on the farm site as part of Visit Mesa’s Fresh Foodie Trail Geo Tour.
Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, using a GPS and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches,” at specific locations marked by coordinates around the world.
The Fresh Foodie Trail links a collection of agricultural and culinary experiences at local farms that weaves visitors through the East Valley with more than 10 stops on the geo tour that connects visitors to Mesa and the surrounding area’s farms and foodie attractions with exclusive collectible stickers representing each farm.
Those stops include True Garden Urban Farm, Agritopia, Superstition Farm, Vertuccio Farms, Steadfast Farm at Eastmark, Queen Creek Olive Mill, Schnepf Farms, The Windmill Winery and Freeman Farms.
People can also receive hive updates on social media when they link to the hives online web page while the social media page features regular updates on the colony, what these bees are currently pollinating and their honey production.
Honeybees are responsible for the earth’s biodiversity through the pollination of thousands of plants, trees, and flower species, including the crops we get our food from every day.
At the forefront, Alvéole uses their global platform and beekeeping services to cultivate an environmental education opportunity for visitors to learn more about bee’s role.
The goal is to encourage a love for bees will ultimately lead to ecological preservation.
Amanda Harder caught the buzz for this line of work as a student at Northern Arizona University working toward a business degree with dreams of becoming a pastry chef.
But one elective class on sustainability altered her life’s course.
From student to teacher’s assistant, Harder followed the professor’s work as a beekeeper, even visiting the beehives he kept at his home.
Combined with the professor’s “super passionate” beekeeping, Harder said that experience and getting up close with the bees changed her mindset.
“I wasn’t ever necessarily afraid of them, I just never considered beekeeping as a career or even a hobby that I could pursue,” Harder said. “It was more just like a side passion, something I was really interested in.”
Since March 2022, Harder has worked for Alvéole and cares for the two-dozen hives spanning 18 locations across the Valley including the Arizona Biltmore and Tanger Outlets.
That’s typical of Alvéole to have urban locations like those around the world including on a 30-story skyscraper in New York City.
Fear not a sting though as Harder said Alvéole uses Italian honeybees, which are less aggressive than their Africanized counterparts.
Harder said that species difference helps with the education aspect since she’s able to work on the hive without the awkward suit most beekeepers have come to be known for.
“It kind of shows people that bees aren’t something we need to fear, it’s something we should start loving,” Harder said.
That education adds to the awareness for the multitude of threats facing declining bee populations around the world.
They include destruction of their natural habitats due to global warming and infestation from pests such as the Varroa mite that in the last decade has all led to “Colony Collapse Disorder.”
The Environmental Protection Agency defines Colony Collapse Disorder as the phenomenon that occurs when most of the worker bees in a colony disappear and leave behind a queen, plenty of food and a few nurse bees to care for the remaining babies and the queen.
Her awareness of many of these issues and the importance of bees in the world’s ecosystem compel Harder to continue this line of work.
“There’s always something that we can do to positively benefit the earth to kind of start taking back all the negative things that have been happening,” Harder said.
Mesa City Councilman Mark Freeman knows this importance of bees all too well considering his family has farmed in the Valley since 1878.
While Visit Mesa wanted to connect and show what agriculture does for the country as well as in Mesa, Arizona, Freeman said he wants to show people the importance of bees in agriculture and that “almost everything that we touch and eat is pollinated by a bee.”
With farming the foundation of many of the state’s communities, bees play an integral part in Arizona’s agriculture cash receipts that totaled more than $3.85 billion in 2020, according to the USDA.
“I think as a society we need to understand again the importance of bees and how they apply to our food supply,” Freeman said.
“I’m thankful to be able to harbor and have some bees here on the farm, and they’ve been good neighbors,” he added.
On a recent media trip invite from Visit Mesa, freelance travel writer Sara Broers toured the Fresh Foodie Trail and praised Mesa’s agricultural economy.
“So, I’m an Iowa farm girl and I would say that Mesa, Arizona really understands farm-to-table fresh foods and the whole agriculture scene, and I think the Ag tourism scene here is second to none,” Broers said.
Following the news about declining bee population, Broers said in Iowa, where they once destroyed invasive plants such as milkweeds, they’ve started to leave them be.
“People are understanding that bees are important,” Broers said. “But this type of an attraction here is a way to educate folks coming in and it’s an opportunity to do something, see something but also get some education along the way.”
For more info:
Visit Mesa Fresh Foodie Trail
visitmesa.com/things-to-do/farms-agritourism
Alveole Bee Blog
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.