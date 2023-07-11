Mesa lawfirm kills the clock on providing legal services

A Mesa law firm has turned the clock off its services.
Counxel recently introduced an “on-call program” that provides services to businesses in key areas that includes tiered packages without charging the client by the minute or hour for its work.
“Leaders gain immediate access to expert legal advice and counsel, without worrying about escalating legal costs, the company said in a release.
“With the different tiers of service, clients are ensured predictability of costs through proactive legal services, contract reviews, and strategic advice sessions.”
The firm said its new program lets businesses “focus on what truly matters – creating success in their business.”
Unlike traditional attorney-client relationships, Counxel prioritizes fostering strong connections with clients and personalized counsel.
Its packages include an hour of services, scheduled monthly legal check-in and “ask any question” session, contract review and drafting assistance, advice on handling demands and/or litigation, discounts on additional hourly and flat rate services.
Some additionally available plan services include but are not limited to daily legal advice sessions, monthly on-site dedicated legal support, yearly management training, an exclusive phone number to contact, statutory agent services.
“Our unique On-Call program empowers businesses with the legal support they need to navigate challenges and focus on success,” said Counxel founder Timothy Coons. “Our approach combines personalized counsel and strong relationships with clients to ensure their best interests are always at the forefront.”
Information: counxel.com/on-call-2, tcoons@counxel.com.tribune news Staff
