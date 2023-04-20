Jon Parvin and Joey Flores are celebrating 20 years of giving homes and apartments a fresh look with their Mesa business, AKP Services.
What started as All Kind Painting in 2003 when Parvin started the business, the company evolved into its new name in 2019.
But the only thing that changed was the business’ name and not its commitment to quality paint jobs as well as other beautification work.
It was launched out of Parvin’s garage with a brush, roller, and a paint sprayer after he had graduated with dual bachelor’s degrees from Arizona State University in 1997.
“I found this industry by accident, now, I cannot imagine doing anything else. I have a great partner and a tremendous team of technicians and staff,” Parvin said. “My customer visits and property walks are like hanging out with friends. Inevitably someone must remind us to ‘work.’”
The company also has evolved to do more than paint. Its services include drywall repair and remediation, maintenance turns when new occupants are about to arrive, resurfacing and reglazing tubs and countertops, refinishing an fixing cabinets, and minor repairs to block, concrete, stucco and door and window trim.
Flores joined Parvin at age 14 as a summer job and never left.
Growing up working in the trades and restaurant business with his family, he quickly became the man in charge of the crews in the field and became vice president at age 30.
The two men have been servicing and renovating multifamily and single family homes in the Valley ever since.
Over two decades, the business no longer can fit in Parvin’s garage. It employs nearly 100 workers and owns a fleet of support vehicles.
Their reputation has grown so much that customers hire them to supervise contractors on their out-of-state properties, Parvin said, adding:
“I am excited for the next 20 and very thankful for the Valley of the Sun to have become by forever home.”
If You Go...
AKP Services
2450 W. Broadway Road, Mesa.
480-797-6458
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.