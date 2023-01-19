ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. in Mesa is partnering with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.
As part of that partnership, the company held a “vehicle hand-off” at the Phoenix Convention Center Jan. 6, presenting the committee with 10 custom-wrapped, all-electric SOLOs for use as courtesy vehicles during Super Bowl-related events.
“The vehicles will help SBHC employees and volunteers to easily navigate crowded city streets and limited parking options,” the company said in a release. “The vehicles will also save on fuel costs and minimize environmental impact, all of which helps the SBHC to ensure its goal of leading the greenest Super Bowl ever.”
ElectraMeccanica will also participate in various events throughout Arizona during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.
Those events include the interactive display at the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park called 100 Yards of Education: A STEM Playbook for Youth. That educational event at State Farm Stadium could draw 1,000 students, the company said.
“We have made a significant commitment to Arizona by recently moving our corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility to Mesa,” said Susan Docherty, CEO of ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. “It is important for us to support our home state, and by so doing, to help the SBHC deliver the greenest Super Bowl ever. We want to set an example for other such events throughout America, and hopefully, around the world.
“Moreover, we believe it’s important for business leaders and elected officials, as well as the general public, to understand that the average person drives alone 80% of the time, in a vehicle that seats more than 4 people, which leads to a lot of unoccupied seats, and a lot of wasted energy. That’s something we are committed to help change through the design and sales of our vehicles and through the support of organizations like the SBHC.”
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. designs and manufactures environmentally efficient electric vehicles and its flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO.
It boasts that the three-wheeled vehicle “will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility.”
Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. Depending on driving conditions, temperature and climate controls, the SOLO has a range of up to 100 miles and a top speed of up to 80 mph.
The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system.
Information: emvauto.com.
