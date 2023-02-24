A new study calls Mesa one of the worst cities in the United States for skin health – and a Mesa dermatologist isn’t surprised by the rating.
The study by indoor air quality website HouseFresh.com looked at 328 cities across the country gave its score based on three categories: local levels of hard water, ultraviolet light and air pollution. The lower the score got a worse rating for skin health.
Nearby Scottsdale ranked as the nation’s worst and Mesa took fourth place. In total, six cities in Arizona made the list, including Phoenix at 5, Tempe at 9, Yuma at 15, and Nogales at 16.
Mesa dermatologist Dr. Mike Nunez – who completed three years of medical residency at Duke University, and now works for Skin Care Specialists at 1810 South Crismon Road in East Mesa – said that in his own experience, Arizona has more dangerous conditions for skin than other states.
“Even people that are really good with sun protection tend to get more sun damage here than I’ve seen even in North Carolina,” Nunez said. “There’s no such thing as a good tan, you know: all sun has potential to cause skin cancer.”
Obviously, the desert sun shines brightest in Arizona, exposing residents to high levels of UV light all year round, but Mesa also scores poorly for air pollution levels too, according to the study.
The dangers to skin health also lie inside the home, as the study found Arizona has some of the hardest water in the country. Moreover, the study said, residents spend more time in air-conditioning – which can dry out the skin.
Nunez said the solution to maintaining proper skin health involve two broad categories of topical sun protection: mineral-based and chemical-based.
Mineral-based sun protection should contain zinc oxide or titanium oxide that acts as a physical barrier to UV rays, Nunez said.
He also recommends using a minimum of SPF 30 sunscreen on the body and SPF 50 on the face, because even running errands can attract enough sun to cause damage.
In the past decade, Nunez said, experts have changed the recommendations for the ideal amount of sun exposure” “They’ve looked into that, and you really only need about five minutes a day,” he said.
Nunez said moisturizer is also vital to your skin’s health but that people should use one that doesn’t have a lot of fragrances because those can irritate the skin over time.
“If Vaseline wasn’t so greasy and uncomfortable, I’d say if you lather it up in Vaseline. That’d be the best moisturizer,” Nunez said.
Nunez said he personally uses a moisturizer with an SPF 30 sun protection for simplicity sake.
“I don’t really like putting a bunch of stuff on myself,” Nunez said. “I shower, put it on and I’m out the door.”
For those looking for a preventive approach to skin spots and getting staying ahead of melanoma, Nunez said it’s as easy as ABCDE. A is for asymmetrical, B is for (irregular) borders, C is for coloration, D is for diameter (no bigger than a pencil eraser), and E is for evolution and how it changes over time.
“It’s a lot for people to remember, so I usually tell people, ‘the ugly duckling’ is my simplified model, which is a spot that looks different than the other spots on your body,” Nunez said.
According to the same HouseFresh study the places that are kindest to skin can be found in Maine, which had the top three skin-healthiest cities in the country and five on the top 10 list.
