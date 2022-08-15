Larry H. Miller Dealerships in Mesa are still collecting donations for announced today its second annual Food Fuels Learning campaign in partnership with St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix.
The campaign supports St. Mary’s Backpack Program, which provides chronically hungry children with a weekly food bag to help their families through the weekend.
“The rising cost of fuel, food, and housing is a real concern and impacts us all,” said Pat Kroneberger, senior vice president of operations, Larry H. Miller Dealerships. “While many people are feeling the financial pain when filling up their empty tanks at the gas station, sadly, many children are feeling the hunger pangs of empty stomachs.”
“Our company is focused on uplifting the community, especially the health of our children, and we hope this month-long drive will help fill a gap at the local food banks,” he added.
Through Aug. 18, employees and the general public can fill a vehicle at Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa, 460 E. Auto Center Drive, and Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa, 2025 Riverview Auto Drive with nonperishable food items.
Some of the most needed items include bottled water, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, pasta, and canned tuna, chicken and beef.
