Matt Stanfel’s parents started the Little Mesa Cafe in 1983 after moving here from the midwest in 1981.
Matt started working at the restaurant at 3929 E. Main Street when he was 13 and is still going strong.
“I always worked at Little Mesa Cafe in the morning but served at multiple restaurants at night - corporate and mom and pops,” said Matt, who bought the business almost two years ago from his parents with Jessica Kell and Jeffrey Stouffer.
“They were going to sell it because of COVID,” he said, adding that his mother still works there five to six days a week but “My dad’s done.”
Stouffer had been managing a car wash and when the pandemic shut down restaurants, Matt went to work there.
“I was actually working at the car wash when my dad called and said they were listing this place,” Matt recalled. “So, Jeff was like, ‘Let’s buy it.’”
Other than a little remodeling, few things have changed at Little Mesa Café – including the menu.
There is little employee turnover as well. One employee has worked there for 12 years and a cook for over 10. Matt’s daughter also has been an employee for over 10 years.
His son and three nephews work there, too, so that “on a Friday night, we have three generations of family in here,” Matt bragged.
“Customers really like seeing that,” he said. “Mom-and-pops care more about their employees. They pay all of their employees better. Not one employee here is making minimum wage.”
He said the secret to their success is good food.
“It’s good home cooking,” Matt said. “Our soups are made from scratch along with our biscuits and gravy. It makes a big difference from the people up the road that are buying everything pre-frozen and pre-made. I think that’s really what keeps the doors open.”
He said the home-cooking appeals to a lot of midwestern natives and winter visitors.
“We’re one of the only places that have liver,” Matt said. “Meatloaf has been the special every Monday night for 25 years. Our chicken and dumplings on Thursday night people go crazy for it. No one else has stuff like that.”
The most popular menu item is the hot beef and French dip, he added.
“We cook our own beef,” he said. “That’s probably what we sell the most of.”
Recipes have been handed down from his mom, dad and great-grandmother.
“It’s nice because menu-wise, we can do whatever we want. We’ve sold lobster tails and prime rib. We’ve thrown some curveballs.”
During the pandemic, the restaurant saw a big jump in take-outs and, he added, “it brought us people that have never tried us.”
The cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the year including holidays.
“We do a whole turkey (at Thanksgiving and Christmas). We carve it ourselves. It’s not just white meat. It’s both white and dark.
“We do all the fixings - dressing, homemade real mashed potatoes. And we do that meal every Sunday of the year. That’s our special – a whole Thanksgiving dinner every Sunday. People love comfort food.”
The restaurant can accommodate parties of over 100 and also does catering.
“My mom makes homemade cakes,” Matt said. “All of our pies are baked in-house” including apple, lemon meringue, pecan and pumpkin. Customers also love homemade spice cake, German chocolate cake, cream puffs and bread pudding.
“People love my mom in this place,” he added. “No matter what day it is, if she’s not here people say, ‘Where’s your mom? Where’s Debbie?’ This has been her whole life. We have a lot of regulars in here.”
Some customers even keep their favorite coffee mug at the cafe.
“We have probably 50 cups – peoples’ own personal cup. They bring in and leave here,” said Stanfel. “They put their names on the bottom of it. People really like that.”
Co-owner Jeffrey Stouffer always wanted to own his own business.
“Knowing all the effort you put in, you get back out,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest accomplishment and the greatest feeling.”
Stouffer does some cooking, food preparation, dishes or whatever needs to be done.
“It’s not the kind of place where you can hire a GM or kitchen manager and make sure everything goes well,” he said. “We do it all.”
His wife Jessica Kell is a server and does payroll, scheduling and ordering. She previously worked in restaurants for years and always wanted to own one.
“I was pretty excited when this all came about,” she said. “I like that everyone is family.”
There’s also an arts and crafts table at the front with items for sale. A customer makes the items and all proceeds go to her.
Matt said they’d like to expand one day.
“If we were going to open another one, I would want to keep it a 100% identical menu,” he said. “We know it works, we know it’s good and we know how to do it.”
The restaurant does not have a website. But for information, people can call 480-830-6201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.