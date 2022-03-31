A Mesa man has been named Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association.
Andrew Ray, owner of BrightStar Care Gilbert/Mesa, was recognized for his “outstanding work owning and operating” the health care franchise.
“The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA’s partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchisees who exemplify at least one of IFA’s “Open for Opportunity” core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Veterans,” the association said in a release.
It said Ray exemplified excellence in the community pillar for the “outstanding work he does to provide a higher standard of care to the veteran community in Arizona.”
BrightStar CEO Shelly Sun, called Ray “a true leader in his community.”
IFA said its studies show “franchising helped lead U.S. economic recovery in 2021 with exceptional job and business growth across all franchising sectors. The industry on average provides higher wages, better benefits, and more leave than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater opportunities to underserved communities and aspiring entrepreneurs, according to Oxford Economics research.
BrightStar Care is a national home care and medical staffing franchise headquartered in Chicago with more than 365 locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical services to clients in their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients.
Sun built BrightStar Care from a local business into a $569 million nationally recognized brand using a franchise model built for sustainable growth.
Information: brightstarfranchising.com
The International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. It works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 775,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.2 million direct jobs, $787.7 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy.
