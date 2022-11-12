With the pandemic subsiding, wedding bells have been tolling more frequently this year – much to Shayna Clute’s delight.
Clute is president and owner of True Society Bridal Shop, a global retail collective that opened its eighth location in Mesa.
The wedding industry expert said she draws upon her own experience to help brides of all shapes and sizes walk down the aisle in style.
“We just want to delight her senses as much as we can surprise her,” Clute said.
According to The Wedding Report, experts predict 2022 could see nearly 2.5 million weddings in the U.S. Many of those ceremonies were rescheduled from 2020, when the pandemic force months-long shutdowns of any public gathering spot.
Clute has worked in the wedding industry for more than 20 years, nearly the same amount of time she’s known her husband, Scott.
She said that while some traditions remain, more couples want to make their weddings unique – including their attire.
“They’re still clinging on to tradition, but I feel like they’re infusing more of who they are as a couple into the wedding,” Clute said. “And they’re making their day their day.”
Clute said the dress “sets the tone for the day” and remains the focal point for most brides today.
She reminisces on her own experience in selecting her gown as she helps her clients.
“I draw upon that moment, like finding my dress and my dress shopping experience, because it makes me stay grounded,” Clute said.
Clute said her stylist helped make her wedding special and that’s why she has carefully picked her team of stylists – the ones who help a bride pick the right gown and accessories.
That’s also why Clute “painstakingly” picked accessories that coordinate with the gowns, so every bride can experience their signature “say yes” moment with no regret.
“I’ve been in the industry for so long that I’ve tried just about every collection that’s out there,” Clute said.
Clute opened Luxe Bridal shop in Minnesota in 2010 with her husband. It sold wedding dresses for plus-size women and was even featured on the Today Show in 2013.
Now, Clute joins the international True Society brand, which presents itself as “a positive and inclusive destination for brides of every shape, size and style,” according to a press release.
“I think a woman’s shopping experience should not change because of her size,” Clute said.
Clute brings new levels of luxury to the Valley with international award-winning designers Essense of Australia, Stella York, Martina Liana, All Who Wander, and Oxford Street.
From classic to boho, lace to sparkle, the shop offers styles to meet a variety of tastes and budgets and offers gowns in sizes 2-34.
“I’m passionate about that because I’ve been all shapes and sizes throughout my life,” Clute said.
While wedding dress sizes derive from a European size chart, Clute said she wants to help all her customers find the perfect dress.
“So, we want to make sure that it’s less about the size, and more about the construction and quality of the gown, and the fit,” she said.
The Wedding Report also found that couples will spend an average of more than $24,000 on their wedding.
While budget cuts and guest count reductions are consistent this year, The Wedding Report found 87% of couples aren’t having issues finding what they need.
Unlike other industries when the economy gets tough, Clute said the bridal dress industry remains somewhat “recession-proof” because it hasn’t seen too much of an increase in the price of materials.
“They’re not jumping historically at all,” Clute said. “There’s just small increments that we’re seeing, but we’re really not seeing it affecting us in our stores.”
Despite the pandemic in 2020 and inflation in 2022, Clute said brides still want to walk down the aisle looking special.
“I think it goes back to people willing to pay for experiences coming back from COVID who want to celebrate with their family and friends,” Clute said.
As a family operation, Clute said she has conversations about the business with her husband every day, though he works on the corporate side.
Clute said she’s really excited for what the future holds for the store and how she can work other small businesses in the area.
Featuring custom-built fitting rooms along with all the signature touches that put True Society on the bridal map – including cupcakes, candies or cookies – Clute said she’s looks forward also to collaborating with other businesses to heighten the experience of the dress shopping experience.
“I think that’s really important to us in being a part of that collective here in the East Valley and just reaching out and working with other small businesses and helping them,” Clute said.
Information: 1837 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa; 480-590-7988, truesociety.com/locations/mesa-az
