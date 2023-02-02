Angry Crab Shack, which was started in Mesa in 2013 by former NFL player and Arizona State University alum Ron Lou, is venturing across the pond, where company President Andy Diamond said London’s diverse, international dining scene makes it the perfect recipe for expansion.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to delight London residents with our endless combinations of Cajun and Asian flavored seafood boils and are looking forward to growing throughout the country,” Diamond said.
Angry Crab Shack currently operates 16 of 19 locations in Arizona and others in Nevada, Texas, and Alabama.
Though the chain has two more locations set to open in Georgia and Washington, the London location represents a new frontier for the company.
The location will sit near in the heart of the London dining scene of Soho and Chinatown, just a short walk from Buckingham Palace.
Lucy Liang of Mason and M Ltd., which will operate the 2,000-square-foot London restaurant, said the brand will stand out in in London’s dining scene because of its food, community initiatives and family-friendly dining experience.
Sonia Sheng said the endeavor started when the ownership group perused Instagram searching for “seafood boil,” which led them to the Angry Crab Shack Instagram page and eventually their website.
Diamond said Angry Crab Shack has advertised franchising since 2017 and that expanding its brand to a tourist-heavy destination has helped it expand even more.
In April 2022, the team of UK investors had to experience the restaurant for themselves. The team visited several Angry Crab Shack locations in the Valley and decided the Arizona brand would make a jolly good addition to the British dining scene.
Sheng was one of those “secret guests” and said she liked the experience of fresh, quality food along with an “energetic and very welcoming” staff.
“We see lots of people and how they feel relaxed and enjoy their food, feel fun when they have the food in the restaurant,” Sheng said. “I really liked that experience.”
Sheng will serve as the general manager for the London location and looks to use it as a springboard to open more restaurants in the UK.
Mason and M Ltd. plans to open two additional restaurants in London and Cambridge and will have the option to become a master franchisee for the United Kingdom.
With branching out overseas, some changes to the restaurants will take place, including capacity and appliances.
While most Angry Crab locations in the US have a 200-seat capacity, the London location will shrink to less than 100.
Most American locations utilize natural gas to cook their food, but the London location will have an all-electric kitchen, that Diamond said it took some work to recreate the hot, fresh food the restaurant has become known for.
“So, it was finding the right type of equipment that could produce the menu that we have here in the US,” Diamond said.
But when they do master the flavor, Sheng said the unique Asian/Cajun flavor and hot, fried foods that will serve as a delicious cultural shock for Londoners.
“They use a very nice way to present a sandwich and show the people it can be hot,” Sheng said. “It’s a lot of different things I think UK people can expect.”
